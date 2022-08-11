ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans can attend Auburn football practice 1 week before season opener. What you need to know

AUBURN — Fans can watch an open Auburn football practice one week before the season opener in Jordan-Hare Stadium .

The Tigers are marketing it as a community event.

Before the open practice on Aug. 27 (2 p.m. CT), Auburn will set up a "family fun zone" east of the stadium at noon, with appearances from the marching band, Aubie the mascot, cheerleaders and the Southeastern Raptor Center's eagles. There will be inflatable bounce houses, face painting and tailgate games.

Attendance at the event, and practice, are free of charge.

The gates at Jordan-Hare Stadium will open at 1 p.m.

Auburn begins the 2022 season one week later against Mercer on Sept. 3 (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+). It's the first of five consecutive home games to start the year.

PREGAME TRADITION: The Spirit of Auburn football: Return of 'War Eagle' also brings one bird's bittersweet last flight

NEW STAFF: 'I'm an acquired taste': Q&A with Auburn football receivers coach Ike Hilliard

Auburn football schedule 2022

Sept. 3: Mercer (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Sept. 10: San Jose State (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Sept. 17: Penn State (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS)

Sept. 24: Missouri

Oct. 1: LSU

Oct. 8: at Georgia

Oct. 15: at Ole Miss

Oct. 29: Arkansas

Nov. 5: at Mississippi State

Nov. 12: Texas A&M

Nov. 19: Western Kentucky

Nov. 26: at Alabama

