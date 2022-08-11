Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex burns 20,000 acres, 19% contained; reduction in evacuation orders
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 7:47 p.m. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 20,052 acres with 19%, according to CAL FIRE authorities. 5:51 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation orders have been reduced for parts of the Salyer community, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The area...
kymkemp.com
Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning
Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E056-B has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲-𝗕 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now 15,232 Acres, 12 Percent Contained
As of Saturday morning the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a group lightning fires to the north and south of Highway 299 near Willow Creek — has grown to 15,232 acres. The good news is that, despite Friday night being the driest so far since the fires started, crews have managed to finally bring the fire perimeter to 12 percent containment.
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Tuesday, Aug. 16, the complex had burned 21,609 acres (33.7 square miles)...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke visible across NorCal Monday, air quality smoke advisory issued in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory again on Monday due to the fires burning in the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Areas to the south of the fire will see significant smoke impacts due to northerly winds. The heaviest smoke is...
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for Sunday
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire(s) continue to have more active fire behavior combined with smoke from firing operations that may produce heavier smoke for longer duration. The heaviest smoke from the fires will continue to impact nearby communities, with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality this afternoon and evening in Willow Creek, and Hazardous much of the day in Hwy 299 corridor (from Burnt Ranch to Junction City). Hoopa, Weitchpec, and Orleans should expect periods of Unhealthy air quality around noon, followed by clearing. Smoke may also linger longer in drainages over the weekend as inversion layers become stronger.
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
kymkemp.com
Good News as Firefighters Claw Out 12% Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
In spite of warmer and drier weather yesterday, firefighters on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex felt confident enough in some of the lines they had drawn to start declaring partial containment–12%! The Complex is now 15,232 acres an increase of 1264 acres in the last 24 hours. Yesterday evening,...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
crimevoice.com
Arson Arrest in McKinleyville
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On August 9, 2022, at about 4:10 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party, a female...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Crash Occurs in Underride Accident
Fatal Accident on SR 299 Involves Big Rig Underride. A fatality crash occurred near Redding on August 13 when a semi and motor vehicle collided. The accident happened along eastbound State Route 299 just west of Powerhouse Road in the Fall River Mills area shortly after 5:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that the car involved in the collision was found underneath the semi when officers arrived at the scene and caused a fatality.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Residents Choosing Not to Evacuate
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM) As the fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River, evacuation warnings are still in place around Willow Creek, Friday Ridge, Salyer and Trinity Village. Some residents tell us that staying in their homes provides them with comfort. This includes taking all precautions possible to protect their property from the dangerous fires.
myrcns.com
Officials seek help identifying Anderson package thief
ANDERSON, Calif., — Officials in Anderson are continuing to ask for the public’s help identifying a man who was captured on home surveillance footage stealing a large delivery package from a home’s front porch on Friday morning, Aug. 12. According to the Anderson PD officials, who have...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
krcrtv.com
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
