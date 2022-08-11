Kansas football earns commitment from 3-star QB Kasen Weisman in 2023 recruiting class

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 recruiting class has added a commitment from a quarterback, as Kasen Weisman announced his commitment Thursday to the Jayhawks.

Weisman, a 247Sports Composite three-star prospect, revealed the news in a video that aired live on his Instagram account. It came as his now-future collegiate destination is in the midst of fall camp, as head coach Lance Leipold and company prepare for the second season of Leipold’s tenure in Lawrence.

And should Weisman sign and report to campus ahead of the 2023 campaign, it’ll give Kansas a player out of South Paulding High School who’s ranked 62nd at his position nationally and 113th overall in the state of Georgia.

►RELATED: What it means to Kansas football veteran Sam Burt to be on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy

“For the next three-to-four years, I’ll be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Kansas,” Weisman said during the announcement, which was held at his high school. “Rock Chalk.”

Weisman, who’s listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, reported interested from a host of programs ahead of his commitment. Most of the offers were Group of Five teams like Buffalo (Mid-American Conference) and Arkansas State (Sun Belt Conference), although California (Pac-12 Conference) and Kansas (Big 12 Conference) were representatives of the Power Five.

In all, there were more than two dozen schools on the list of offers he put out earlier this month.

Weisman, who attended one of the camps the Jayhawks held this summer in June, would join a Kansas quarterback room with a mix of veteran and young talent next year — as long as everyone returns from the current team.

Long term, he’d be competing for playing time with the likes of Ben Easters and Ethan Vasko, a redshirt freshman and true freshman on the 2022 Jayhawks squad, respectively. Vasko and Easters are currently competing to be third on Kansas’ depth chart behind Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean.

“Coach Leipold and everyone that’s given me this opportunity, I’ve been dreaming of this day … since I was little,” said Weisman, who at times became a little emotional. “And I can’t wait to play at Kansas, the next level. Thank you.”

►RELATED: Kansas football added Lonnie Phelps to go after opposing quarterbacks, and Phelps knows it

Weisman also thanked the coaches in his life during the announcement, and referred to the past couple years as the best time in his life. He thanks members of the staff at his high school, as well as his teammates. And he also noted how much his faith means to him.

“(Weisman)’s one of the biggest competitors I’ve ever coached, and his growth is like a proud moment for me,” said Sumo Robinson, Weisman’s head coach at South Paulding. “As a coach, he’s made me feel like a proud dad to be able to watch his growth. … I know that he’s prepared for the next level.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football earns commitment from 3-star QB Kasen Weisman in 2023 recruiting class