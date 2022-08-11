Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC Primary Care welcomes Hernandez￼￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dyanne Hernandez, FNP-C to KRMC Primary Care Santa Rosa. As a family nurse practitioner, Hernandez offers screenings, well check visits, acute care, chronic condition management, and other primary care services to patients of all ages. Hernandez became an RN...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Solar sundial class starts August 18
KINGMAN – Gail Glasier will be giving a class on Solar Sundials at the Dig It Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Thursday, August 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will have fun and find it interesting making their own solar sundial out paper as a pattern to use on wood to create the real thing at home.
Problem law enforcement dog transferred to Yuma police
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has decided to transfer a K-9 to Yuma police after the dog bit its handler.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Critical Race Theory topic of KRW meeting
KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women meet on the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at noon. This month’s guest speaker will be Jana Jackson who will be presenting Critical Race Theory. Meetings are held at the College Park Church...
azbigmedia.com
Fiesta Mercado shopping center in Tucson sells for $12.27M
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced on Aug. 11 it has completed the $12.27 million sale of Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, an 82,367-square-foot grocery-anchored property located at 2930 to 2980 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. SRS NNLG’s Chris Tramontano, Patrick Luther, and Matt Mousavi,...
52-year-old inmate dies at Banner University Medical Center
An Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson inmate died on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Banner-University Medical Center.
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KOLD-TV
Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15. According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon...
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 10 years and 300 interviews, the film “The Mariachi Miracle” is nearly ready to hit the big screen. The film explores the rich history of mariachi and folklórico dance in Tucson. This film has been a longtime coming...
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
Last call for three popular summer events
Summer isn't over yet—the first day of fall is still well over a month away—but some popular Tucson summer events are drawing to a close soon.
kyma.com
Migrant smuggler pleads guilty for bribing former Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Mexico pleaded guilty for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Smuggling; he'll be sentenced on October 25, 2022. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, was found to have bribed a former Border Patrol agent with about $65,000 to smuggle migrants between August and December 2019.
SignalsAZ
Pima County’s First Shots Offers Free Primer Class
If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots, a free beginner’s course, on Saturday, August 27, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road. At First Shots, novice shooters have the...
12news.com
3 suspects pretended to be US Marshals and invaded an Arizona home, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three Arizona men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating federal officers and invading a residence in Mohave County. The incident took place early Wednesday morning in Golden Valley after three men identified themselves as with the U.S. Marshals Office and demanded entry inside a home on Santa Maria Road.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Community theater ramping up for season
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s the only cue the audience gets—or needs. When the lights flash, we take our seats. Billed as the only community theater in Bullhead City, The River Cities Community Theater Players starts its 2022-2023 season on September 8-11 with the classic “On Golden Pond.”
As CBP's new border balloon takes flight, so do privacy concerns in Nogales
Neighbors and elected officials in Nogales were irritated by the sudden launch of a surveillance aircraft they find intrusive. CBP maintains the aerostat only looks down at the border region.
KOLD-TV
CDC issues new COVID guidelines
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have eased it’s COVID-19 restrictions following a dramatic drop in the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations. The new guidelines can be found here. “The path we’re moving on is hopefully a good path where cases will...
Police: 14-year-old boy detained in Flowing Wells HS in weapon investigation
Tucson police detained a 14-year-old boy at Flowing Wells High School Friday. Police remained on scene to investigate.
L.A. Weekly
Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]
33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
