Kingman, AZ

Police apprehend woman’s shooter￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Authorities report a woman was shot inside a vehicle in Lake Havasu City on August 9 by a man who was located 15 minutes later sleeping on a bench. Christopher Begaye, 45, New Mexico was arrested and jailed for drunk driving, attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and prohibited weapon possession.
Theft and larceny in Mohave County

If you’re enjoying a cup of coffee and reading this article, chances are you are a common, working-class citizen. You provide for a family, pay taxes, and whittle down on the national debt. If this is you, then at some point, you have likely been a victim of larceny,...
Missing man’s body found

YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
Two killed in head-on collision

KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
Solar sundial class starts August 18

KINGMAN – Gail Glasier will be giving a class on Solar Sundials at the Dig It Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Thursday, August 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will have fun and find it interesting making their own solar sundial out paper as a pattern to use on wood to create the real thing at home.
Kingman man identified as one of three killed in crash

KINGMAN – One of three people killed in a two-vehicle collision on Rt. 66 about six miles north of Kingman has been identified as Tadd Dodge. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the 25-year-old Kingman man was westbound in a Hyundai Sonata sedan that was struck by an eastbound Nissan Titan at about 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue issues public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue has issued a public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Safeway roof partially collapses

KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Critical Race Theory topic of KRW meeting

KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women meet on the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at noon. This month’s guest speaker will be Jana Jackson who will be presenting Critical Race Theory. Meetings are held at the College Park Church...
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
KRMC Primary Care welcomes Hernandez￼￼

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dyanne Hernandez, FNP-C to KRMC Primary Care Santa Rosa. As a family nurse practitioner, Hernandez offers screenings, well check visits, acute care, chronic condition management, and other primary care services to patients of all ages. Hernandez became an RN...
Cavallaro: Close the caddisfly condos

BULLHEAD CITY — Michael Cavallaro issued a plea to all Bullhead City and Laughlin residents who live along the Colorado River. “Take advantage of the opportunity to clean off your boat docks and riverfront property,” Cavallaro, manager of the Bullhead City Pest Abatement District and the municipal entomologist, said.
Iconic Lake Havasu City Event Passes Half-Century Mark

The 51st London Bridge Days Parade will step off at 10 a.m. Oct. 29, on McCulloch Boulevard. The Parade Committee announced this year’s parade theme is “Life is Better at the Lake.”. Residents can break out their beachballs, water skis and beach blankets. All entries will be judged...
Man dies in Arizona after being swept away in truck during monsoon rains

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KUTV) — A man has died after officials in Arizona said his truck got swept into a wash during monsoon rains. Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began just after 10 a.m. on Monday. They said someone riding their ATV in the area reported seeing a white Chevy truck that was upside down with a deceased man inside.
Board moves toward severing contract with ABM

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City School District Governing Board voted unanimously to take a step toward severing its contract with ABM Industry Groups for the district's maintenance, janitorial and landscaping services. The 4-0 vote — Board Member Amanda Amann was absent — came after a 75-minute executive session...
Community theater ramping up for season

BULLHEAD CITY – It’s the only cue the audience gets—or needs. When the lights flash, we take our seats. Billed as the only community theater in Bullhead City, The River Cities Community Theater Players starts its 2022-2023 season on September 8-11 with the classic “On Golden Pond.”
