thestandardnewspaper.online
Two killed in head-on collision
KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape house fire in October 2022.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) for getting man out of house fire in October 2020. Needles, California: Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Medal of Valor for getting man...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Missing man’s body found
YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road during the evening last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Swift water rescue of a man flooded waters along Shinarump Drive near Agate Road on Sunday, August 14th, 2022. According to a...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - A 75-year-old Arizona man was rescued Friday from on top of his Jeep after getting stranded in rushing floodwaters, authorities said. The swift water rescue was one of several that took place in Mohave County last week as the continuing monsoon season brought heavy rains and caused flash flooding.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Theft and larceny in Mohave County
If you’re enjoying a cup of coffee and reading this article, chances are you are a common, working-class citizen. You provide for a family, pay taxes, and whittle down on the national debt. If this is you, then at some point, you have likely been a victim of larceny,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue issues public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue has issued a public safety announcement not to cross flooded roads after several swift water rescues during last 2 weeks.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man identified as one of three killed in crash
KINGMAN – One of three people killed in a two-vehicle collision on Rt. 66 about six miles north of Kingman has been identified as Tadd Dodge. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the 25-year-old Kingman man was westbound in a Hyundai Sonata sedan that was struck by an eastbound Nissan Titan at about 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Solar sundial class starts August 18
KINGMAN – Gail Glasier will be giving a class on Solar Sundials at the Dig It Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Thursday, August 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will have fun and find it interesting making their own solar sundial out paper as a pattern to use on wood to create the real thing at home.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT/400 PM MST/. * At 320 PM PDT/320 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona Village, or 11 miles northwest of Topock, moving south at 20 mph. This warning includes Needles and the Mohave Valley. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 112 and 155. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lightning strike causes power outage
BULLHEAD CITY – On Thursday, August 11 at 5:14 p.m., 602 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members in the eastern service area lost power for approximately two hours. This outage affected members in the Hualapais and Pinion Pine area. Extreme storms continue to plague MEC’s eastern service area. This time,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Critical Race Theory topic of KRW meeting
KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women meet on the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at noon. This month’s guest speaker will be Jana Jackson who will be presenting Critical Race Theory. Meetings are held at the College Park Church...
thestandardnewspaper.online
WILLIAM “WILLIE” JAMES STRAIN￼
William (Willie) James Strain, son of Mary Sanders of Kingman, went to his Heavenly resting place on August 10, 2022, after briefly suffering from complications related to metastatic melanoma. William was born in Pennsylvania on October 6, 1966. He is survived by his mother Mary, his three sisters Mrs. Carl...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC Primary Care welcomes Hernandez￼￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dyanne Hernandez, FNP-C to KRMC Primary Care Santa Rosa. As a family nurse practitioner, Hernandez offers screenings, well check visits, acute care, chronic condition management, and other primary care services to patients of all ages. Hernandez became an RN...
kmyu.tv
Man dies in Arizona after being swept away in truck during monsoon rains
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KUTV) — A man has died after officials in Arizona said his truck got swept into a wash during monsoon rains. Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began just after 10 a.m. on Monday. They said someone riding their ATV in the area reported seeing a white Chevy truck that was upside down with a deceased man inside.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Community theater ramping up for season
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s the only cue the audience gets—or needs. When the lights flash, we take our seats. Billed as the only community theater in Bullhead City, The River Cities Community Theater Players starts its 2022-2023 season on September 8-11 with the classic “On Golden Pond.”
