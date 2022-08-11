Barnes hits campaign trail after primary win

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Just two days after his primary win, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has turned his sights on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking at a Cambridge dairy farm Thursday.

He spoke about his background, that he was inspired by then-Senate candidate Barack Obama’s 2004 Democratic National Convention speech to become a community organizer, which led him to run for state Assembly.

Barnes said that kind of organization is what Democrats need heading into the fall election.

“Walker’s the former governor because of your hard work. Scott Walker is the former governor because we had the highest midterm turnout in the history of the state,” Barnes said. “That is what grassroots activism looks like. I can tell you we’re gonna do it again this November.”

He was joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on a statewide push after the primary.

“I believe that the state of Wisconsin deserves two senators who are fighting for working people and families, not just one,” Baldwin said.

On the Republican side, Johnson released an ad Thursday touting his experience growing up and background opening a plastics business in Oshkosh.

Rachel Reisner, the Wisconsin press secretary for the Republican National Committee, released a statement about Barnes’ visit, saying, “Relaunching his campaign at a Wisconsin farm won’t erase Mandela Barnes’ tone deaf support for Green New Deal policies that would make life harder for farmers struggling with Bidenflation and skyrocketing fertilizer prices.”

