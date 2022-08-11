Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An unfathomably ill-judged action thriller cracks the Netflix Top 10
B-tier action thrillers are like catnip to Netflix subscribers, which is completely fair and wholly understandable when there are few less taxing (but still entertaining enough) ways to while away a couple of hours. That being said, it comes as a surprise to see 2018’s River Runs Red sitting among such illustrious blockbuster company near the head of the pack.
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural superhero thriller takes a dark turn on streaming
There’s no rule that says superhero stories need to be fast-paced, fun-filled, and candy-colored tales of costumed crimefighters, and you get the feeling that even prominent enemy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Martin Scorsese would have gotten a kick out of last year’s The Innocents. While not strictly...
wegotthiscovered.com
Percy, Annabeth, and Grover link up in new on-set footage of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’
Filming is well underway for the Disney series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Fans of the book series by author Rick Riordan will have been able to keep up with the ongoing production thanks to the author’s blog. However, this little teaser comes courtesy of one fan, who posted a behind-the-scenes video to Twitter showing the three main characters on set.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans possessed by praise for a cult favorite flick
Amidst a plethora of narratives within the horror genre, the demonic possession sub-genre is easily one of the most profitable. And while William Friedkin’s The Exorcist firmly placed the sub-genre in the spotlight, a handful of modern possession movies have kept eagle-eyed horror fans intrigued — including Scott Derrickson’s The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which is terrifyingly based on a true story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users subject themselves to an agonizingly disappointing superhero dud
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman remains the best-reviewed movie in the history of the DCEU thanks to an impressive 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and it still ranks as the franchise’s third highest-grossing installment to date after hauling in $822 million at the box office, putting it behind only the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever, and clash of the titans Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
wegotthiscovered.com
Could Adam Scott be cast as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web?’
Sony needs to be on point with Madame Web movie, as they have had some tough luck trying to enter the Spider-Man universe, but it looks like they might be on the right track. So far, the only name that has been officially released for the project is Dakota Johnson, who will be the star of the movie playing Cassandra Webb, one of the many different Madame Webs in the comic universe. There have been a lot of different names floating around for different actors and actresses to play different characters in the movie. Could Adam Scott be on that list?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Predator’ producer explains why the franchise remains so iconic
The Predator franchise has suffered through its fair share of ups and downs in the 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger and his buff brothers-in-arms first stepped into the jungle, but regardless of how inconsistently the series has been from a critical and commercial perspective, the titular aliens have remained one of the most iconic creatures in pop culture.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Orphan: First Kill’ director hopes the twist lives up to the original’s
We’re just four days away from Orphan: First Kill and director William Brent Bell has been gushing over the Orphan prequel right before its long-awaited release. On August 19, the whole world will be re-introduced to Leena Klammer, also known as Esther, a “nine-year-old” Russian girl adopted by the Colemans during the events of Orphan, which eventually led to the death of John Coleman and several others in Esther’s wake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shares his uniquely unusual idea for a ‘Predator’ crossover
Stephen King is known to pepper many of his works with references and Easter Eggs that nod towards his own back catalogue, while the Predator franchise is no stranger to crossovers of its own across film, video games, comic books, and other forms of media. We’re not expecting the two to meet any time soon, but the legendary author has a suggestion nonetheless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities?’ Release date, cast, writers, and more
Writer and director Guillermo del Toro’s newest project is arriving soon, just in time for Halloween. But what is Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities? A first look at the series has been released, which promises to be all things spooky, horrifying, and very much on brand for Guillermo del Toro, who directed Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, Pacific Rim, and The Shape of Water.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘House of the Dragon’ dropping all episodes at once or weekly? Answered
Game of Thrones fans are eager to get back into the world of Westeros with House of the Dragon, a prequel focused on House Targaryen. Set 200 years in the past and based on the book Fire & Blood, the new series was created by George R. R. Martin with Ryan J. Condal, who also acts as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. An HBO original, it will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.
wegotthiscovered.com
RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley denies affair with Kyle Richards’ husband
The drama over at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has somehow gotten even more dramatic, with star Dorit Kemsley publicly going after Dana Wilkey for alluding to rumors of an affair with Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. Wilkey reportedly posted a photoshop of the movie poster for the 1957...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fan channels ‘Doctor Strange 2’ to question Vecna’s methods
A creative Stranger Things fan posted a hilarious meme that saw Doctor Strange journey through the multiverse and enter The Upside Down to chat with Vecna. Redditor Straight_Entrance_44 uploaded an image depicting an interdimensional exchange between Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) lamenting the unfairness of the relative indifference to the disappearance of Barbara Holland (Shannon Purser) with the fury of the Hawkins High School basketball team after he murdered Chrissy Cunningham (Grace van Dien).
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming fans lock and load with an empty-headed assassination actioner
Had The Hunter’s Prayer arrived a few years earlier than it did, then there’s a chance it may have found more of an audience. Instead, the 2017 action thriller came and went without barely gaining any attention whatsoever, although it certainly didn’t help that reviews could very generously be described as ranging from underwhelming to unenthusiastic.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten comedy with a complex history gets frozen in time on the streaming Top 10
A $20 million dramatic comedy starring Seth Rogen hardly sounds like the kind of project that would endure a notoriously troubled and tortured existence, but An American Pickle has been repeatedly shuffled around and bounced about since first entering development way back in 2013. Simon Rich adapted his short story...
Comments / 0