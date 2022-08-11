Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold
The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls
It happened at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store located at 1225 Central Avenue West shortly before 5 p.m.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout
Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Black Eagle
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the north side Black Eagle, in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE off of Old Havre Highway.
cascadenewspaper.com
On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.
Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
