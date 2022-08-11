ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Multiple Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Cumberland County

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Humans contract West Nile Virus when bitten by an infected mosquito Photo Credit: Pixabay/FotoshopTofs

After "multiple collections of mosquitoes" test positive for West Nile Virus, parts of Cumberland County will be "conducting an Adult Mosquito Control Spray on Thursday, August 11," authorities say.

“Our recent collections have revealed high populations of adult mosquitoes, some of which were determined to have West Nile Virus,” said John Bitner, Cumberland County Vector Control.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed the county’s collection contained West Nile Virus, according to Vector Control.

The positive mosquitos all were tested within the last week, in the three municipalities, according to Bitner.

Portions of Carlisle Borough, North Middleton, and Middlesex Townships will be sprayed from dusk to 11 p.m.

You can help prevent the diseases spread by mosquitos by:

  • Using mosquito repellants, wearing longs sleeved shirts and pants.
  • Taking extra precautions around dusk, the peak of female mosquito feeding.
  • Securing window and doors screens, so mosquitos can’t make it into your home.
  • Eliminating stagnate water around your property.
  • Treating water sources that cannot be drained, mosquito dunks or bits that contain

Officials have said the following about how the virus is transmitted:

"The virus is not spread by person-to-person contact and only one in five people infected with WNV develop a mild infection called West Nile Fever; aches, fever, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes are symptoms of this infection. With rest and fluids, most people recover in a few days.""Mosquitoes transmit WNV by feeding on infected birds and transmit the disease when biting another bird, animal, or human."

Vector Control will continue to collect and monitor the mosquito population and actively treat water habitats to limit future generations of mosquitoes.

