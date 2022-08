A Sunday night wreck in Pinebluff closed two lanes of traffic and sent one driver to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on August 14 when a Nissan Sentra smashed into a Hyundai Santa Fe on U.S. 1, resulting in the Hyundai overturning. This was one of two...

PINEBLUFF, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO