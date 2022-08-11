Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Inside Job season 2 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more
When is the Inside Job season 2 release date? The mature sci-fi workplace comedy from Netflix premiered in 2019, following a flurry of popular adult animated series from the streaming platform. We’re talking BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Disenchantment, to name a few. From Gravity Falls’ writer, Shion Takeuchi...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedigitalfix.com
Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick prequel TV series coming 2023 to Peacock
John Wick fans rejoice because new content is heading your way. The long-awaited John Wick TV series, The Continental, is officially heading to the streaming service Peacock – and will be available to watch exclusively sometime in 2023. The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, and...
thedigitalfix.com
Kiefer Sutherland turned down Robin in Tim Burton’s Batman
Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie is regarded as one of the best iterations of the Dark Knight on screen, but we very nearly got a young Robin to go alongside our hero. The superhero movie role was even offered to Kiefer Sutherland at the time, but the actor turned down the opportunity.
thedigitalfix.com
Indiana Jones 5 will be “badass”, says Boyd Holbrook
Boyd Holbrook is currently promoting his role as the supremely creepy Corinthian in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series on Netflix. But, he has another exciting project coming up, and that’s Indiana Jones 5. Holbrook is reteaming with director James Mangold after previously appearing in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Michael Fassbender once played a satyr in a bizarre music video
Michael Fassbender has had an incredible career. He’s starred in some of the biggest action movies ever, been nominated for not one but two Oscars, and even played the coolest X-Men character of them all, Magneto. Fassbender’s career wasn’t always so glamorous, though. The X-Men movie star...
thedigitalfix.com
Daredevil in She-Hulk is a “very much planned” role
We will finally see the return of Daredevil on our screens, as he is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, and his role is something that has been very carefully planned. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao have not revealed exactly how this version of the MCU character relates to Charlie Cox’s previous portrayal, but bringing him into the TV series sounds like a very conscious effort.
thedigitalfix.com
Severance season 2 is filming “pretty soon”, says Adam Scott
Severance has fast become one of the most talked-about products of the streaming service Apple TV Plus, with the high-concept drama series receiving plaudits for its mind-bending story and exceptional acting. We can’t wait for Severance season 2, and according to star Adam Scott, filming of the new season is starting “pretty soon.”
thedigitalfix.com
Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off
Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
thedigitalfix.com
Percy Jackson TV series has already filmed half of first book
Author Rick Riordan has provided another extensive update on how filming of the Percy Jackson TV series is going in Vancouver. While it is an epic undertaking, they are already about halfway done with the first book – which is of course called The Lightning Thief. Riordan gives a...
thedigitalfix.com
Ewan McGregor isn’t interested in joining the MCU
Ewan McGregor has starred in multiple franchises such as Star Wars, and the Disney live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast. However, despite his ties with the House of Mouse, the actor is yet to make his big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For all the superhero fans who were...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 4 already in production
The Mandalorian season 4 has already started production, despite the third season of the Star Wars series not even being available yet. By the sounds of it, Disney just can’t wait to get more of Din Djarin on its streaming service as the studio doubles down on the hugely popular Star Wars character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Steve McQueen scared Bruce Lee out of buying a Porsche
Thriller movies like Bullitt and romance movies like Love with the Proper Strange earned Steve McQueen the title ‘The King of Cool’. Yet a better name for the star may have been ‘The King of Caution’ as he apparently once talked action movie legend, Bruce Lee, out of buying a fancy sports car.
Comments / 0