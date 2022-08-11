ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Inside Job season 2 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more

When is the Inside Job season 2 release date? The mature sci-fi workplace comedy from Netflix premiered in 2019, following a flurry of popular adult animated series from the streaming platform. We’re talking BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Disenchantment, to name a few. From Gravity Falls’ writer, Shion Takeuchi...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
thedigitalfix.com

Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares

The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Wick prequel TV series coming 2023 to Peacock

John Wick fans rejoice because new content is heading your way. The long-awaited John Wick TV series, The Continental, is officially heading to the streaming service Peacock – and will be available to watch exclusively sometime in 2023. The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, and...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Kiefer Sutherland turned down Robin in Tim Burton’s Batman

Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie is regarded as one of the best iterations of the Dark Knight on screen, but we very nearly got a young Robin to go alongside our hero. The superhero movie role was even offered to Kiefer Sutherland at the time, but the actor turned down the opportunity.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Indiana Jones 5 will be “badass”, says Boyd Holbrook

Boyd Holbrook is currently promoting his role as the supremely creepy Corinthian in Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series on Netflix. But, he has another exciting project coming up, and that’s Indiana Jones 5. Holbrook is reteaming with director James Mangold after previously appearing in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margo Martindale
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Kristofer Hivju
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Fassbender once played a satyr in a bizarre music video

Michael Fassbender has had an incredible career. He’s starred in some of the biggest action movies ever, been nominated for not one but two Oscars, and even played the coolest X-Men character of them all, Magneto. Fassbender’s career wasn’t always so glamorous, though. The X-Men movie star...
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Daredevil in She-Hulk is a “very much planned” role

We will finally see the return of Daredevil on our screens, as he is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk, and his role is something that has been very carefully planned. She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao have not revealed exactly how this version of the MCU character relates to Charlie Cox’s previous portrayal, but bringing him into the TV series sounds like a very conscious effort.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Severance season 2 is filming “pretty soon”, says Adam Scott

Severance has fast become one of the most talked-about products of the streaming service Apple TV Plus, with the high-concept drama series receiving plaudits for its mind-bending story and exceptional acting. We can’t wait for Severance season 2, and according to star Adam Scott, filming of the new season is starting “pretty soon.”
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off

Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Cocaine Bear#The American Black Bear#Marvel
thedigitalfix.com

Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House

In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Percy Jackson TV series has already filmed half of first book

Author Rick Riordan has provided another extensive update on how filming of the Percy Jackson TV series is going in Vancouver. While it is an epic undertaking, they are already about halfway done with the first book – which is of course called The Lightning Thief. Riordan gives a...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ewan McGregor isn’t interested in joining the MCU

Ewan McGregor has starred in multiple franchises such as Star Wars, and the Disney live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast. However, despite his ties with the House of Mouse, the actor is yet to make his big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For all the superhero fans who were...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 4 already in production

The Mandalorian season 4 has already started production, despite the third season of the Star Wars series not even being available yet. By the sounds of it, Disney just can’t wait to get more of Din Djarin on its streaming service as the studio doubles down on the hugely popular Star Wars character.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

Steve McQueen scared Bruce Lee out of buying a Porsche

Thriller movies like Bullitt and romance movies like Love with the Proper Strange earned Steve McQueen the title ‘The King of Cool’. Yet a better name for the star may have been ‘The King of Caution’ as he apparently once talked action movie legend, Bruce Lee, out of buying a fancy sports car.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy