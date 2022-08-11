KINGMAN – Gail Glasier will be giving a class on Solar Sundials at the Dig It Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Thursday, August 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will have fun and find it interesting making their own solar sundial out paper as a pattern to use on wood to create the real thing at home.

