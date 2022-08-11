Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Community theater ramping up for season
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s the only cue the audience gets—or needs. When the lights flash, we take our seats. Billed as the only community theater in Bullhead City, The River Cities Community Theater Players starts its 2022-2023 season on September 8-11 with the classic “On Golden Pond.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Solar sundial class starts August 18
KINGMAN – Gail Glasier will be giving a class on Solar Sundials at the Dig It Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Thursday, August 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will have fun and find it interesting making their own solar sundial out paper as a pattern to use on wood to create the real thing at home.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Critical Race Theory topic of KRW meeting
KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women meet on the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at noon. This month’s guest speaker will be Jana Jackson who will be presenting Critical Race Theory. Meetings are held at the College Park Church...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC Primary Care welcomes Hernandez￼￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dyanne Hernandez, FNP-C to KRMC Primary Care Santa Rosa. As a family nurse practitioner, Hernandez offers screenings, well check visits, acute care, chronic condition management, and other primary care services to patients of all ages. Hernandez became an RN...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Two killed in head-on collision
KINGMAN – The drivers of both vehicles were killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision on Interstate 40 over the weekend. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said nobody else occupied the vehicles that crashed just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 about 17 miles south of Kingman. DPS...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Missing man’s body found
YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
