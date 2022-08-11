Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
thedigitalfix.com
Unused Darth Maul design gave George Lucas nightmares
The reputation of the Star Wars prequels has improved over the last few years as the kids who grew up watching these science fiction movies have grown up. While we can debate until we’re blue in the face about the quality of these particular Star Wars movies, we can all agree the prequels gave us one of the coolest-looking Star Wars characters ever.
hypebeast.com
Lionsgate Confirms 'Saw 10' With Official Release Date
Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are set to bring back the Saw franchise for its 10th installment next year. According to Variety the thriller horror film will see Kevin Greutert return as teh director. Greutert originally led Saw VI in 2009 and Saw: The Final Chapter in 2010. He was also the editor for the first five films of the franchise and 2017’s Jigsaw. Not much detail has been revealed regarding the plot of the Saw 10, however, Greutert is a fan-favorite choice for the film.
Everything you need to know about the John Wick prequel
The John Wick universe is about to get bigger with the much-awaited premiere of the John Wick prequel series. The show doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but the latest news about the project suggests that the long wait of fans will soon be over. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated project from Lionsgate TV.
Popculture
'Kung Fu Panda 4' Announced, Release Date Revealed
The Kung Fu Panda franchise is going back to the big screen. On Friday, Dreamworks announced that Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently in production, and it will premiere in theaters in 2024. It will include Jack Black returning as the voice of Po Ping. Kung Fu Panda debuted in...
Everything the ‘Princess Diaries’ Cast Has Said About Reuniting for a 3rd Sequel Film
Does the tiara still fit? Following two successful Princess Diaries films, devoted fans have been clamoring for more. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 flick, revealed during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie […]
thedigitalfix.com
Inside Job season 2 release date speculation, trailer, cast, and more
When is the Inside Job season 2 release date? The mature sci-fi workplace comedy from Netflix premiered in 2019, following a flurry of popular adult animated series from the streaming platform. We’re talking BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Disenchantment, to name a few. From Gravity Falls’ writer, Shion Takeuchi...
TVGuide.com
Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and Everything to Know
The last time we saw the Bridgertons, Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) followed in his sister's footsteps and found his happily ever with the beautiful and independent Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Of course, all the details of the romance were reported in Lady Whistledown's society papers. While the author's identity remains anonymous to the people of the Ton, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) pieced the puzzle together in the final moments of Season 2 to find the person behind the column gossiping about the scandals of her family is none other than her best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick prequel TV series coming 2023 to Peacock
John Wick fans rejoice because new content is heading your way. The long-awaited John Wick TV series, The Continental, is officially heading to the streaming service Peacock – and will be available to watch exclusively sometime in 2023. The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, and...
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Toys May Reveal New Story Details
Possible story details for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been found on the packaging for the Sony movie. The sequel to the smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has undergone a few changes since it was originally announced. For example, instead of Across the Spider-Verse being split into two movies, the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy now has the official title of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While some of Across the Spider-Verse's characters have already been revealed, a collection of toys offer a new look at the background of key characters like Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.
thedigitalfix.com
Kiefer Sutherland turned down Robin in Tim Burton’s Batman
Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie is regarded as one of the best iterations of the Dark Knight on screen, but we very nearly got a young Robin to go alongside our hero. The superhero movie role was even offered to Kiefer Sutherland at the time, but the actor turned down the opportunity.
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
thedigitalfix.com
Guillermo del Toro’s horrifying Netflix series coming in October
Netflix has released a teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. This Halloween – for how could it be any other time? – eight chilling stories will be released across four nights of double features. The directors across the series include David...
