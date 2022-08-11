Possible story details for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been found on the packaging for the Sony movie. The sequel to the smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has undergone a few changes since it was originally announced. For example, instead of Across the Spider-Verse being split into two movies, the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy now has the official title of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While some of Across the Spider-Verse's characters have already been revealed, a collection of toys offer a new look at the background of key characters like Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.

