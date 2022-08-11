Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjan.com
Melton blasts Feenstra’s support for carbon capture pipelines
(Radio Iowa) – Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s third congressional district, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. “The big concern is that three companies are asking the Iowa Utilities Board here in Des Moines to allow them to use eminent domain to take private landowners’ land away to plant these carbon capture pipelines and we know eminent domain is not for that purpose,” Melton says.
kjan.com
(UPDATE) Authorities in Winterset identify stand-off Omaha double-murder suspect
(Winterset, Iowa) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Sunday afternoon, released additional details concerning a stand-off that took place at a church, Sunday morning. Authorities say at around 8 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle pursuit that had left West Des Moines and entered Madison County. The pursuit continued into Winterset where stop sticks were utilized in disabling the vehicle.
kjan.com
Omaha murder suspect arrested after stand-off in a Winterset church
(Winterset, Iowa) – A stand-off at a church in Winterset, Sunday morning (today), ended with a suspect in an Omaha area murder investigation surrendering without further incident. According to KCCI, Police in West Des Moines say officers located the vehicle of a man wanted for a homicide investigation. At around 7:45-a.m., Officers chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. They say the man jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church. Traffic around the church was shut-down while the incident was underway.
kjan.com
Adair County Sheriff’s report
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports numerous arrests from over the past week. A man from Bridgewater was arrested Aug. 7th in Adair County. 23-year-old Randall Lee Dill, III, was arrested on a Cass County warrant and turned over to Cass County Deputies. On the 8th, 39-year-old Dustin Brian Benge, of Greenfield, was arrested after Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of Townline Road at around 8:12-a.m. Upon further investigation, Benge was found slumped over asleep in the driver’s seat. When the Deputy opened the door to speak with the man, he observed an A-R platform weapon next to Benge. Also in the vehicle was a CO2-style pistol and a pellet gun behind the seat. A more through search of the 1975 Chevy pickup resulted in the discovery of numerous needles that contained methamphetamine, and a pipe that contained marijuana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
3 arrested in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report three recent arrests. At around 2:28-a.m., Sunday, Creston Police arrested James Michelson, of Creston, following a traffic stop. Michelson was charged with Driving While Suspended, and he was arrested on an Adair County Warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Michelsen was transported to the Union County Jail where he was being held pending transport to the Adair County Jail.
Comments / 0