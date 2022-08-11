(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports numerous arrests from over the past week. A man from Bridgewater was arrested Aug. 7th in Adair County. 23-year-old Randall Lee Dill, III, was arrested on a Cass County warrant and turned over to Cass County Deputies. On the 8th, 39-year-old Dustin Brian Benge, of Greenfield, was arrested after Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of Townline Road at around 8:12-a.m. Upon further investigation, Benge was found slumped over asleep in the driver’s seat. When the Deputy opened the door to speak with the man, he observed an A-R platform weapon next to Benge. Also in the vehicle was a CO2-style pistol and a pellet gun behind the seat. A more through search of the 1975 Chevy pickup resulted in the discovery of numerous needles that contained methamphetamine, and a pipe that contained marijuana.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO