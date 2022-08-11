Read full article on original website
theartscouncil.com
Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete
[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to various attractions, cultures, and hospitality. The city is perfect for anyone exploring the southern region bearing America’s rich history from the late 1700s. The stunning Cape Fear River is an important landmark, showcasing the city as a military and trading hub over the years. This guide showcases popular places to visit in Fayetteville and the activities to engage in so you know what to expect before your arrival. Tag along.
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
Cumberland County animal shelter filled to the brim, will waive adoption fees one week in August
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Animal Services is filled to the brim with pets available for adoption. Elaine Smith, director of the shelter, is hoping to encourage people to come out to the shelter and add a new furry friend to their family by waiving adoption fees this month.
BUTLER: Former Richmond County mill becomes furniture warehouse; Energy Way attracting attention
ELLERBE — A former textile mill will soon be housing upscale furniture. New York-based France and Son recently purchased the former Richmond Yarns facility in Ellerbe for use as a distribution center, Economic Developer Martie Butler told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners last week. Butler said the prior...
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
sandhillssentinel.com
Maness appointed as director of Moore County Airport
The Moore County Airport Authority has announced that Interim Director Ron Maness will serve as the permanent director for the airport through 2024. The announcement was made during the August Airport Authority meeting. Maness, who was appointed as interim director following the departure of Scotty Malta in July, will serve...
COLUMN: Rockingham’s connection to Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John passed away today (Aug. 8) at the age of 73. Olivia Newton-John’s father-in-law, Tom Easterling, was a Rockingham citizen and soldier, and a very highly decorated World War II hero. Lt. Easterling qualified as a pilot in 1943 at the age of 19. Over the next couple...
OBITUARY: Cherri Wilson Adamson
Cherri Wilson Adamson, 51, answered her call to Heaven on Sunday, July 31 in Richmond County Hospice Haven after a 2 1/2 year stay in Chapel Hill Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1971 in Richmond County which became her lifelong home. Cherri became a quadraplegic resulting from an accident in February 2020. She was in awe of the prayers and support by the people of Richmond County as well as others around the world.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary
Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
Chatham County homes are Triangle’s most expensive, but job growth could lower median price
CHATHAM COUNTY – Chatham County homes are the most expensive across the entire Triangle region, based on the most recent median sale price data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service, TMLS. That’s a fact that may surprise people shopping for a more affordable home outside the core of Raleigh, Cary,...
Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage
Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
2 accused of stealing $15,000 of products from NC paper plant
Khalic Damon Monroe, 23, and McKenzie Layne Bennett, 22, were arrested after the Cascades plant reported a break-in.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
cbs17
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
cbs17
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a flash flood warning in central North Carolina was allowed to expire, a new flash flood warning was issued for areas southeast of Wake County Thursday night. An earlier flash flood warning for Wake County expired at 10:15 p.m. At 10:11 p.m., another flash...
