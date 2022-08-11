ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

Related
theartscouncil.com

Fayetteville’s state-of-the-art Northside community murals are now complete

[Fayetteville, North Carolina] – The new, state-of-the-art community murals located at the intersection of I-295 and north Ramsey Street in Fayetteville’s Northside corridor are now complete. The murals entitled "We Are Fayetteville: Legacy and Future" are a beautifully vibrant and innovative scenic design that adds enormous value to the cultural, aesthetic, and economic vitality of our community.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to various attractions, cultures, and hospitality. The city is perfect for anyone exploring the southern region bearing America’s rich history from the late 1700s. The stunning Cape Fear River is an important landmark, showcasing the city as a military and trading hub over the years. This guide showcases popular places to visit in Fayetteville and the activities to engage in so you know what to expect before your arrival. Tag along.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinehurst, NC
Lifestyle
City
Pinehurst, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Wicker Park#Local Life#Localevent#Village Green Tufts Park#Kirk Tours Limousine
sandhillssentinel.com

Maness appointed as director of Moore County Airport

The Moore County Airport Authority has announced that Interim Director Ron Maness will serve as the permanent director for the airport through 2024. The announcement was made during the August Airport Authority meeting. Maness, who was appointed as interim director following the departure of Scotty Malta in July, will serve...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Cherri Wilson Adamson

Cherri Wilson Adamson, 51, answered her call to Heaven on Sunday, July 31 in Richmond County Hospice Haven after a 2 1/2 year stay in Chapel Hill Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1971 in Richmond County which became her lifelong home. Cherri became a quadraplegic resulting from an accident in February 2020. She was in awe of the prayers and support by the people of Richmond County as well as others around the world.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
WRAL News

Fire reported at AAA repair shop in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a AAA repair shop in Cary on Thursday night. A report of smoke and fire being visible from the shop in the 500 block of Walnut Street came around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters said it appeared the fire started on the roof or in the attic area of the shop.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Cary 9-year-old bitten by copperhead in family's garage

Cary, N.C. — Most experts said it's common to see a copperhead on the trails at night, but one family in Cary found one had made its way into their garage. Jocelyn Marks told WRAL News that's where her daughter was bitten by the snake. "She was taking her...
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy