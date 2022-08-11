Read full article on original website
Related
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
Glenwood Police make arrests for Criminal Mischief and Violating No Contact Order
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of arrests. 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Criminal Mischief 4th and Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety. 65-year-old Lloyd Wynn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Saturday for Violating a No Contact Order.
kjan.com
Glenwood Police report, 8/15/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Two arrests took place in Glenwood, Saturday. The Police Department reports 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl, of Glenwood, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th and Public Intoxication. His total bond was set at. $1,300. And, 65-year-old Lloyd Wynn, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Violating of a no...
kjan.com
NW Iowa man arrested in Taylor County, Sunday
(Bedford, Iowa) – A man from northwest Iowa was arrested Sunday in Taylor County, following an investigation into a report a man was at the back door of a residence, covered in blood. Deputies responding to the 200 block of Orchard Street, in Bedford, spoke with subject, who was identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, of LeMars. Bernal told Deputies that his vehicle was stolen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
kjan.com
Search warrant executed in Shambaugh results in 2 Felony Drug Arrests
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports two people were arrested on drug charges this (Monday) morning. A little before 6-a.m., Clarinda Police Officers and Page County Sheriff Deputies executed a search warrant at 418 Main Street, in Shambaugh. Brothers says approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Omaha murder suspect arrested after stand-off in a Winterset church
(Winterset, Iowa) – A stand-off at a church in Winterset, Sunday morning (today), ended with a suspect in an Omaha area murder investigation surrendering without further incident. According to KCCI, Police in West Des Moines say officers located the vehicle of a man wanted for a homicide investigation. At around 7:45-a.m., Officers chased the vehicle to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. They say the man jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church. Traffic around the church was shut-down while the incident was underway.
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjan.com
3 arrested in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report three recent arrests. At around 2:28-a.m., Sunday, Creston Police arrested James Michelson, of Creston, following a traffic stop. Michelson was charged with Driving While Suspended, and he was arrested on an Adair County Warrant for Violation of Probation on the original charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd. Michelsen was transported to the Union County Jail where he was being held pending transport to the Adair County Jail.
WOWT
Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
Additional details released on accident at 3rd and Linn Streets in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Names of the drivers involved in a Wednesday morning, non-injury accident in Atlantic have been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a white 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by Sandra Blackman, of Elliott, ran a stop sign while southbound on Linn Street. Blackman’s vehicle collided with a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Christine Dvorak, of Atlantic. Dvorak was eastbound on 3rd Street at the time of the collision.
doniphanherald.com
Family of two women slain in southeast Omaha says grandson is responsible
OMAHA — The family of two women found dead Saturday in a southeast Omaha home said the women were killed by a man who is their grandson and great-grandson. Marceline Teeters, 93, and her daughter, Linda Walter, 70, were found dead inside the home at 1610 Frederick St., an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. Chris Walter, who spoke to a reporter Sunday, said the women are his mother and grandmother.
Update: Law enforcement action on I-680 near Blondo Street
Traffic is backed up on I-680 due to a law enforcement action at Blondo Street. Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 12-14, 2022
12:50am: Josh Tuel advised of Loud Complaint in the 500 Block of North Chestnut Street. The officer located a group in the area and asked them to quiet down. 1:57am: An officer responded to an Alarm Activation at 106 West Washington Street. The business was secure. 6:16am: Michelle Cook reported...
News Channel Nebraska
Gunshots heard at Westroads Mall parking garage, Omaha Police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several gunshots were heard in a parking garage Sunday morning. Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots fired at a parking garage at Westroads Mall. It happened around 10 a.m.Sunday before the mall opened. It’s not known if anyone was injured in...
Comments / 0