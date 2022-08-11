Read full article on original website
S-O football coach McCarty back home
SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
Rosemary Snedeker, 75, Alcester, SD
ALCESTER, SD—Rosemary Ruth Snedeker, 75, Alcester, SD, died peacefully, with family by her side, Aug. 6, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 20, at Alcester Baptist Church, with family present at 1 p.m. before the service.
Hermina “Mina” Van Kley, 94, Sanborn
SANBORN—Hermina “Mina” Van Kley, 94, Sanborn, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon. Service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at First Reformed Church in Sanborn. Burial will be at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, with family present 5-7 p.m., at Sanborn Funeral Home.
Jeanette Lems, 95, Doon
DOON—Jeanette D. Lems, 95, of Doon, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, Iowa. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Doon United Reformed Church with Pastors Shane Lems, Todd De Rooy, and John Vermeer officiating. The service will be livestreamed...
Relay For Life crosses finish line with $28,000 raised
SIBLEY—A small but mighty group of cancer survivors and their supporters made their way to the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School track to celebrate, remember, continue the fight during the annual Relay For Life last Wednesday. Luminaries lined the track in Sibley. The names of dozens of individuals impacted by cancer...
George nurse wins DAISY Award
Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
Fertilizer facility will be put at old railhouse location
HAWARDEN—The foundations for the train roundhouse were removed last week to make way for future construction at Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Hawarden. According to Hawarden CFE manager Jerry Burns, space had to be made for a planned fertilizer facility. Roundhouses essentially served as garages where locomotives, railcars and passenger...
Akron woman arrested for striking another
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Akron woman was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Cherokee Sioux Blaine stemmed from her allegedly entering a Hawarden residence and striking another woman in the face about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Two Hawarden teens arrested on warrants
HAWARDEN—Two Hawarden teenagers were arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on Sioux County warrants for keeping premises or vehicle for the purposes of using, possessing, selling or keeping controlled substances. The arrests of 19-year-old Jenisa Marie Oltrogge and 18-year-old Madison Renne Hardin stemmed from a search warrant executed about 10 p.m....
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
