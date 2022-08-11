BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE:. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect accused of eluding a state trooper and assaulting deputies. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to look out for a vehicle they say was involved in a theft August 11 of lottery tickets at a gas station. With little information to go on, a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a car that matched the description of the thief’s vehicle. The car seen by the trooper was driven by 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert of Burkeville. When the trooper turned on his lights, Tolbert refused to stop and drove away, according to investigators. The chase continued into Craig County, where Tolbert wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Tolbert ran off and has remained wanted since the crash.

CRAIG COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO