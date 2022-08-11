Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Living Room Concert series at Court Square Theater to feature Laurie Lewis
Laurie Lewis will take the stage at Court Square Theater for its Living Room Concert Series on Friday, Aug 26 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by The Steel Wheels frontman Trent Wagler, the evening features live music punctuated with meaningful conversations about music. For nearly four decades, Lewis has gathered fans...
Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host Sarah Horowitz in conversation with Jennifer Sessions on Sept. 23
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author Sarah Horowitz on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Sarah Horowitz will be speaking about her new nonfiction book, The Red Widow: The Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind it All, which will be released from Sourcebooks in early September.
Augusta Free Press
Freedom Food Festival serves up more than $28k to Lexington area non-profits
The second annual Freedom Food Festival held on July 3 in downtown Lexington led to $28,200 in distributions to 14 local non-profit organizations. The Freedom Food Festival is an annual Independence Day themed street festival featuring picnic fare and live entertainment and a cook-off with celebrity chefs. The event aims to raise funds for local non-profits.
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind1051.com
Fire destroys historic house in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department says it remains “committed to protecting the people and property of the Woodstock community.” That statement in the wake of one of its members being accused of setting a weekend fire. The Friday night blaze destroyed a historic building on West Locust Street. Not...
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
Harrisonburg 26-year-old dies in Richmond motorcycle crash
The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver and sole individual involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Richmond Sunday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
theriver953.com
Woodstock Authorities make an arrest in a structure fire
Woodstock Authorities report an arrest in a structure fire over the weekend. The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue reported to a structure fire around 10 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12 on West Locust Street in Woodstock. The structure was fully involved when firefighters from several regional companies arrived. By...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Advisory on roadwork affecting traffic for week of Aug. 15-19
Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on Old Avon as well as East South Street to install new stormwater pipe, sanitary sewer lines and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while a new storm sewer line is installed.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg firefighter attains certification as National Passenger Safety Instructor
Master firefighter Chris Daniels has attained certification as a National Passenger Safety Instructor. National Child Passenger Safety Certification is a program of Safe Kids Worldwide, created in 1997. Currently, there are more than 43,000 nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians with 1,780 of them being Instructors. Instructors use their considerable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
theriver953.com
Page County warns of the cellphone mail scam
The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the cellphone mail scam has been reported in the county. The scam appears to come from a number of postal services. Usually the scam starts with the message by text on your cellphone. The message typically reads that you have a package that...
wfxrtv.com
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. schools adjust bus routes as police continue searching for armed and possibly dangerous suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE:. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect accused of eluding a state trooper and assaulting deputies. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to look out for a vehicle they say was involved in a theft August 11 of lottery tickets at a gas station. With little information to go on, a trooper tried to pull over the driver of a car that matched the description of the thief’s vehicle. The car seen by the trooper was driven by 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert of Burkeville. When the trooper turned on his lights, Tolbert refused to stop and drove away, according to investigators. The chase continued into Craig County, where Tolbert wrecked the vehicle he was driving. Tolbert ran off and has remained wanted since the crash.
wfxrtv.com
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Augusta Free Press
USDA awards $2.1M to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities
A USDA program will provide $2,124,300 in emergency rural health care funding to bolster federal support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be provided to the Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, and Wellmont Health System in Big Stone Gap. This funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.
Comments / 0