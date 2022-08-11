Don Henley Once Called Dolly Parton A National Treasure

Don Henley is one of the members of the Eagles and he’s also managed to have a successful solo career. He likes to collaborate with other artists and often talks about his favorite fellow musicians. One that he called a “national treasure” was none other than country singer Dolly Parton.

Don worked with Dolly on his fifth solo album called Cass County. He also collaborated with Merle Haggard, Mick Jagger, Vince Gill, and Alison Kraus on the album. He said, “Like Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard has a voice that represents America to me. It represents an authentic life. I know Merle was in trouble when he was younger. He’s been through a lot, and you can hear all that in that voice.”

Don Henley calls Dolly Parton a “national treasure”

Dolly Parton, early 1970s / Everett Collection

In another interview, he described working with Dolly. He added that she was one of the last authentic country music singers still releasing music in his opinion. Don explained, “I think she’s a national treasure. I think she is one of the last really authentic country music singers we have today. There is so much in that voice.”

EAGLES, THE, (L-R), Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Don Felder, Glenn Frey, 1994 / Everett Collection

He added, “She’s a petite little person, but when she opens her mouth to sing, and that voice comes out, you hear her region of America, the suffering and the hardship, and the love and the compassion. So many colors, textures, and meanings are encompassed in that voice. It’s just all there.”

STRAIGHT TALK, Dolly Parton, 1992. ph. Don Smetzer / © Buena Vista / courtesy Everett Collection

Dolly has had 110 career-charted singles during her long career, so we would say many fans agree that she is one of the greats. We certainly have to agree with Don!