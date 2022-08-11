ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Don Henley Once Called Dolly Parton A National Treasure

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2EZn_0hE1nRkG00

Don Henley is one of the members of the Eagles and he’s also managed to have a successful solo career. He likes to collaborate with other artists and often talks about his favorite fellow musicians. One that he called a “national treasure” was none other than country singer Dolly Parton.

Don worked with Dolly on his fifth solo album called Cass County. He also collaborated with Merle Haggard, Mick Jagger, Vince Gill, and Alison Kraus on the album. He said, “Like Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard has a voice that represents America to me. It represents an authentic life. I know Merle was in trouble when he was younger. He’s been through a lot, and you can hear all that in that voice.”

Don Henley calls Dolly Parton a “national treasure”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Kwmm_0hE1nRkG00
Dolly Parton, early 1970s / Everett Collection

In another interview, he described working with Dolly. He added that she was one of the last authentic country music singers still releasing music in his opinion. Don explained, “I think she’s a national treasure. I think she is one of the last really authentic country music singers we have today. There is so much in that voice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16A9yw_0hE1nRkG00
EAGLES, THE, (L-R), Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Don Felder, Glenn Frey, 1994 / Everett Collection

He added, “She’s a petite little person, but when she opens her mouth to sing, and that voice comes out, you hear her region of America, the suffering and the hardship, and the love and the compassion. So many colors, textures, and meanings are encompassed in that voice. It’s just all there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HO85U_0hE1nRkG00
STRAIGHT TALK, Dolly Parton, 1992. ph. Don Smetzer / © Buena Vista / courtesy Everett Collection

Dolly has had 110 career-charted singles during her long career, so we would say many fans agree that she is one of the greats. We certainly have to agree with Don!

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills

Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Don Henley
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Dolly Parton
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#National Treasure
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer

Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
POPLARVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy