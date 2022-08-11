Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos on Aug 15. Rodriguez has elected to have a jury determine his sentence. He is facing five to 99 years or life in prison. He admitted to killing 18-year-old Campos...
KCBD
Lubbock police searching for second suspect in early August murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a second suspect, and a vehicle, involved in the August 7 shooting that left one person dead. Police arrested a juvenile in connection to the shooting on Friday, August 12. Police say the 17-year-old turned himself in to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock’s concept Allsup’s opens today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police looking for second suspect in shooting. A 17-year-old suspect is now in custody for the shooting death of Brandon Lloyd. He died August 7 after being shot near east 42nd and Ave. A. Details here: Lubbock police searching for second suspect...
KCBD
1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon. One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg. Police stated she identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police identify man injured in rollover near North Loop and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover Saturday near North Loop 289 and the Interstate. Police say Dennis Gathungu was going the wrong way on the the loop when he left the road, hit a light pole and rolled several times.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
KCBD
Lubbock physician to start monthly Walk With a Doc event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock physician Charla Allen is starting up her free Walk With a Doc events on Saturday. The event will be hosted on Aug 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. in Tech Terrace Park at 3107 23rd St. Allen is a physician at the Texas Tech University Health...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Lubbock ISD confident in school safety procedures as TEA requires summer steps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadline for Texas school districts to take the Texas Education Agency’s School Safety Action Steps is Sept 1. Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo told KCBD only one step not complete will be done by the first day of school. “The only thing that...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
KCBD
UMC verified as Level 1 Trauma Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has been verified as a Level 1 Trauma center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee. This recognition means that UMC is the only hospital within 400 miles that provides the highest level of trauma care for adults and children.
KCBD
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Texas Tech Student Housing Department for years. Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat of Humanity, said Red Raider Welcome Week has been bringing in extra helping hands for many years. Texas Tech will transport up to 20 students each day to help build homes with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a group of motorcyclists late Friday night. William Coddington, 28, was traveling north in the 100 block of Quaker Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Aug 12. Police stated Coddington, one of three motorcyclists, lost control of his motorcycle, traveling into the grassy median across the 200 block of N Texas Tech Parkway.
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD turning courses into careers through expanding CTE programs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is preparing its students for the world after high school, through hands-on experience in Career and Technical Education courses. The district offers 33 different programs, consisting of 133 courses, for middle and high school students to choose from. Executive Director Amy Baker says those courses make up half of overall offerings at the high school level. While many of courses are provided on campuses across the district, a third - usually the more advanced courses - are held at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center.
KCBD
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to celebrate grand opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.
KCBD
Frenship ISD introduces new plumbing trade program
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Lubbock and surrounding areas grow each year, Frenship ISD’s director of strategic initiatives stated the school district wants to prepare students for the workforce prior to graduating high school. Frenship ISD has introduced a new career and technical education program for students interested in...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jaden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jaden, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for five months. Staff says Jaden is a shy boy who would love a patient family to teach him the ropes. Jaden loves other dogs and would do well in a home with other dogs. He is loving, smart and observant. Jaden is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Cooler for all, wet for some
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday here, and on air, I mentioned there is a change in our weather coming up. I also said, we would have to wait just a bit longer for that change. The most notable change today will be the mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will peak just...
Comments / 0