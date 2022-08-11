LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is preparing its students for the world after high school, through hands-on experience in Career and Technical Education courses. The district offers 33 different programs, consisting of 133 courses, for middle and high school students to choose from. Executive Director Amy Baker says those courses make up half of overall offerings at the high school level. While many of courses are provided on campuses across the district, a third - usually the more advanced courses - are held at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO