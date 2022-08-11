Here's what Cubs and Reds players said ahead of the Field of Dreams game

As several Reds and Cubs stepped onto the Field of Dreams for the first time, it created a heightened sense of emotions.

A field that signified faith, resilience and redemption in the 1989 film "Field of Dreams" has created wonder among many thousands of visitors to this rural Iowa site. That was not lost on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday ahead of the Field of Dreams game that evening.

Here's what players and coaches had to say about the Field of Dreams site before the game on Thursday:

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

"It is one thing to watch the movie and another thing to be in the place where the movie was made. Being here makes you think of old-school baseball and I am really thankful that I am here with my teammates."

Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

"This was a special moment for everyone. The welcome that we got from people on the side of the road when we got in town was amazing. I felt like the right thing to do was to wave back and I was doing that from the time we left the airport to the time we made it here."

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

"The movie is just a reminder of what baseball means for people. Everyone has a story of how they started to love the game and a field that they fell in love with. You get that same feeling when you come to the field — that excitement of the people here who have welcomed us to Iowa. They are so happy to have Major League Baseball here and it is beautiful to see."

Kyle Farmer, Cincinnati Reds

"Every baseball player should get the chance to experience this. Being surrounded by cornfields during batting practice makes it feel like the field never ends. It is incredible what they have done here."

Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

"That experience of being able to take the tour and really getting a feel for where you are at was awesome. From watching the game on television last year, you can tell that the players were having a good time, but you couldn't get a sense of what the set was like. So, getting the chance to do that was really special."

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

"Everything about this place is amazing. It is incredible that we are here and I never thought in a million years that I would be able to play on a field like this. I am going to give it my all today and try to give the fans a show."