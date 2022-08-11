Read full article on original website
Gloria Clayton
3d ago
Please don't believe them as soon as we get a cool down temperature they will cut u off the next day.And when u call them they will say well mam the temperature has drop.
Reply
3
Vonda Kay Tippins
2d ago
If you have your bill money pay your light bill. With the higher utilities hike, once you fall behind it will be hard to get caught up. You'll be whining all year of how much you have to pay because each month is added to unto the remaining bill.
Reply
2
Related
Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
More traffic officers to patrol Shelby County highways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the end of the year, you can expect to see more law enforcement cracking down on drivers going way too fast on Memphis-area highways, weaving in and out of lanes, and in some cases, stopping traffic. Memphis police will add 10 officers to its Traffic...
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to close for two separate weeks to catch up on backlog
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office will close for two separate weeks to catch up on the backlog of additional work the office is facing, according to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. FOX13 obtained an email Halbert sent to the Shelby County Commission and Shelby...
Here’s why your MLGW bill is so high
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather is one of the factors that may have you cringing when you open up your MLGW bill. Some are seeing charges double what they normally would be. People are opening their utility bill and getting a shock. Aren Boddie says hers is more than she expected. “I have never had […]
actionnews5.com
Direct Relief provides emergency preparedness tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With devastating wildfires forcing tens of thousands to evacuate, deadly flooding, and extreme heat maxing out power grids, it is important to have an emergency evacuation plan in place. Thomas Tighe, President & CEO of Direct Relief, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas to share how...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 9-15
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Church’s Fried Chicken #350 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Cummings K-8 remains closed after ceiling collapse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cummings K-8 school is closed Tuesday morning after a ceiling partially collapsed. That ceiling collapse happened Monday morning just before noon; three adults were injured but no one was critically hurt. It happened in the school’s library, but luckily no students were injured. Cummings in...
FOX13 Investigates the age of MSCS buildings after school ceiling collapse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The collapse of a ceiling inside the library of a Memphis school has the Memphis-Shelby County School District (MSCS) scrambling to address it with parents and families and trying to figure out why it happened. MSCS school officials were on defense in the early hours of...
One hurt in ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8 school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to Cummings K-8 school in South Memphis where officials say part of the interior of a building collapsed Monday. The fire department said part of the library ceiling fell. A librarian, who was the only person in the library at the time, was taken to Regional One hospital […]
actionnews5.com
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) K-8 school were evacuated Monday morning. Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed. The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Memphis-Shelby County Schools named Level 5 school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the 2014-15 school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has been named a Level 5 school district. According to a release, Level 5 is the highest distinction available based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) scores. Student performance in both Literacy and Numeracy also earned a Level 5.
actionnews5.com
60-year-old Whitehaven activist shot, killed
WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven is mourning the loss of another prominent community advocate who was shot and killed in what witnesses and friends believe was yet another deadly carjacking. Memphis police and loved ones confirmed that 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed over the weekend near Craigmont...
MSCS named Level 5 School District, highest distinction available, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) made an exciting announcement Monday of a new distinction. According to a release, for the first time since the 2014/2015 school year, MSCS is a Level 5 school district. “This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our District...
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
actionnews5.com
State Rep. announces Arlington Senior Center to receive $8k grant
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - State Rep. Tom Leatherwood, a Republican from Arlington, announced on Monday that the Town of Arlington Senior Center will receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in Shelby County. The funds are part of a $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General...
Owners ordered to clean up sewage sell building
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As sewage leaks into the walkways of the Astro Airways Apartments, the owners of the complex defended themselves in Shelby County environmental court Thursday. On Tuesday, a judge ordered the owners to clean up or get shut down. The next day, we saw plumbers and trash cleanup at the complex. But by Thursday, […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
actionnews5.com
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 at Airways Boulevard caused some delays early Monday morning. Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. All eastbound lanes were blocked but cameras show traffic is moving again. Memphis Fire Department says while on the scene...
Comments / 3