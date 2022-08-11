Read full article on original website
Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
4 people killed in Hollister crash between a Tesla and a tractor-trailer
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people were killed in a crash in Hollister Sunday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver in a Tesla vehicle headed east on Highway 156 near Fairview veered into oncoming traffic. The Tesla crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The four passengers of the...
Officer Taken to Hospital After Collision in Fremont
A police officer was taken to a hospital after being involved in a crash in Fremont Monday morning, police said. The crash happened in the area of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards, according to police. As officers entered the intersection with their lights and sirens on, one of them collided...
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Brush Fire Burns 59 Acres in Castro Valley, Dublin Area
A brush fire consumed 58 acres in the area of westbound Interstate 580 and Eden Canyon in Castro Valley Monday. Structures off of Schaefer Ranch Road in neighboring Dublin were threatened and advised to evacuate around 5 p.m., Cal Fire said. An evacuation center was set up at the Shannon...
One person is dead after car crash on along Highway 1
The CHP confirms that one person is dead after a car crash on Highway One The post One person is dead after car crash on along Highway 1 appeared first on KION546.
1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Tree on I-680 in Pleasanton: CHP
One person is dead after a fiery crash Sunday evening off southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton, near the Bernal Ave. exit. According to the California Highway Patrol website, calls started coming in just before 6:30 p.m. that a vehicle exited the freeway and crashed into a tree, igniting vegetation, and engulfing the vehicle in flames. The CHP partially closed the slow lane and shut down the off-ramp, which was estimated to be reopened around 9 p.m.
2 Brush Fires Break Out in Brisbane, Prompt Power Outages
Two fires broke out in Brisbane on Monday evening, the North County Fire Authority announced at 8:30 p.m. A brush fire was burning in the area of W. Hill Place and another fire was reported near 2800 Bayshore Blvd. The size of the fires were unknown, though the agency said...
BART Rail Safety a Concern as High Heat Approaches
Scorching weather is expected around the Bay Area this week with many parts of the region reaching triple-digit temperatures. As temperatures rise, safety concerns grow. Locally, one of the major concerns becomes BART's rails. In June, heat warped a rail and triggered a partial derailment between Concord and Pleasant Hill.
UPDATED: CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
SUV Hit Tree in Fatal Traffic Crash in San Jose
A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
List: Cooling Centers Open During Bay Area Heat Wave
Several cooling centers will be open this week across the Bay Area with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 90s and 100s in some places. Here's a breakdown of cooling centers announced. We'll be updating with more locations when officials release details on any other centers. Santa Clara County...
Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
Police Arrest Suspect in Series of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe...
Air Quality Alert Issued for Bay Area for Monday
An air quality advisory is being issued for Monday for the Bay Area because wildfire smoke may drift into the region, air district officials said Sunday. This is not a Spare the Air alert, the officials said. Air district officials expect smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire to...
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Pedestrian on Interstate 880 offramp in Fremont killed in hit-and-run collision
FREMONT -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision early Thursday morning in south Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.Officers were dispatched at 1:47 a.m. after someone reported a person on the ground on the off-ramp to Fremont Boulevard from northbound Interstate Highway 880. Officers arrived and located a female pedestrian on the right shoulder of the off-ramp, CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said by email. The name of the victim was not immediately available Thursday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Musselman said officers believe the pedestrian was hit by a big-rig or car hauler and the driver may be unaware the collision occurred. CHP officials are asking people who were driving in the area at that hour to check if their truck sustained any damage. Anyone with information about the collision can call the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.
Three injured after car crash on Hwy 1 near Half Moon Bay
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on collision on Highway 1 in El Granada Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. Highway 1 was closed in both directions, but as of 5:45 p.m., one-way traffic control is in effect. The crash happened on Highway 1 near the Half […]
Potential Megaflood: What Damage Could Look Like and What's Being Done to Prepare
Scientists are warning that the "big one" could hit California in the next 40 years, but they're not talking about an earthquake. They say, thanks to climate change, California could soon see a disastrous megaflood. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain co-authored new research indicating we may see a megaflood similar...
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
