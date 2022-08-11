Read full article on original website
Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
Senior Kenyan Election Officials Disown the Results of Presidential Election
NAIROBI (Reuters) -The planned announcement of the Kenyan presidential election results descended into chaotic scenes on Monday after the deputy chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the presidential election results. “We are not able to take ownership of the results that will be announced," Juliana Cherera,...
Brazil Central Bank Chief Sees Jobless Rate Falling to About 8.5%
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Monday said policymakers had never imagined the country's unemployment rate below 9%, but it now seems likely to fall to around 8.5%. Brazil's jobless rate in the three months through June stood at 9.3%, the lowest level for the...
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Three Liberian Officials for Alleged Corruption
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including President George Weah's chief of staff, for what it says is their ongoing involvement in public corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday. The sanctions target Weah's Chief of Staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia's Chief Prosecutor Sayma...
Israel Inflation Rate Jumps to New 14-Year High of 5.2% Y/y in July
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) rose to a higher than expected rate of 5.2% in July, the most since October 2008 and following a 4.4% rate in June, as more aggressive interest rate hikes loom and keep the soaring cost of living centre stage ahead of an election in November.
Finland Scraps Equal Pay Legislation Amid Coalition Differences
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland has cancelled plans to overhaul equality legislation aimed at narrowing the pay gap between men and women, the government said in a statement on Monday, citing unbridgeable gaps between parties in the ruling coalition. "The work to prevent gender-based pay discrimination and advancing pay equality will continue...
Egypt's Central Bank Seen Hiking Rates to Dampen Price Rises - Reuters Poll
CAIRO (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will hike its overnight deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Thursday as it works to keep inflation in check, a Reuters poll forecast. The median forecast in a poll of 15 analysts is for the CBE to raise deposit...
Veteran Opposition Leader Odinga Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Race Official Results
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed on Saturday, pushing Deputy President William Ruto into second place. With just over 26% of votes counted, Odinga had 54% and Ruto had 45%, according to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and displayed...
Solomon islanders greet plan to delay election with scepticism and anger
Across the capital, Honiara, people are unimpressed with the government’s argument that it can’t host an election and a sporting event in the same year
British minister accused of trying to hide reports on impact of Tory welfare reforms
Ministers have been accused of deliberately attempting to hide the impact of the government’s wide-ranging welfare reforms by concealing a range of official reports on benefits. Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said she would not publish five reports or research on the benefit cap, deaths of benefits...
Britain’s opposition Labour Party demand energy price cap freeze
LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Labour Party called on Monday for the energy price cap to be frozen to help people deal with another expected surge in fuel bills, putting pressure on the Conservative government as Britons grapple with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.
BBC
Keir Starmer calls for extra windfall tax to freeze energy bills
Sir Keir Starmer has said families would "not pay a penny more" on their energy bills this winter under Labour's plans to tackle rising living costs. The Labour leader claimed his proposals would save the average household £1,000. The package would be paid for, in part, by a big...
