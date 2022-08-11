ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Brazil's Vale Fined After Comptroller General's Decision on Brumadinho Disaster

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA was fined about 86.3 million reais ($16.82 million) after the country's comptroller general decided the firm did not present truthful informations on the conditions of its Brumadinho tailings dam prior to a 2019 disaster. The mining giant said it did not agree...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Senior Kenyan Election Officials Disown the Results of Presidential Election

NAIROBI (Reuters) -The planned announcement of the Kenyan presidential election results descended into chaotic scenes on Monday after the deputy chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the presidential election results. “We are not able to take ownership of the results that will be announced," Juliana Cherera,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Chief Sees Jobless Rate Falling to About 8.5%

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Monday said policymakers had never imagined the country's unemployment rate below 9%, but it now seems likely to fall to around 8.5%. Brazil's jobless rate in the three months through June stood at 9.3%, the lowest level for the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Three Liberian Officials for Alleged Corruption

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including President George Weah's chief of staff, for what it says is their ongoing involvement in public corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday. The sanctions target Weah's Chief of Staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia's Chief Prosecutor Sayma...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
US News and World Report

Israel Inflation Rate Jumps to New 14-Year High of 5.2% Y/y in July

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) rose to a higher than expected rate of 5.2% in July, the most since October 2008 and following a 4.4% rate in June, as more aggressive interest rate hikes loom and keep the soaring cost of living centre stage ahead of an election in November.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Finland Scraps Equal Pay Legislation Amid Coalition Differences

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland has cancelled plans to overhaul equality legislation aimed at narrowing the pay gap between men and women, the government said in a statement on Monday, citing unbridgeable gaps between parties in the ruling coalition. "The work to prevent gender-based pay discrimination and advancing pay equality will continue...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Payroll Tax#Continue Tax Reform#Reuters#Senate#Workers Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy