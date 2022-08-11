ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans

When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Revelations Announced

A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'

Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
