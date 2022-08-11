Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. […]
ComicBook
Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans
When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
6 characters who will probably die by the end of 'The Walking Dead' and 6 who will likely survive
There are eight episodes of "TWD" left. Insider predicts which of the characters are goners and who will likely make it through the entire show.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Clint Eastwood Was Thankful He Turned Down Two of the Biggest Roles in Hollywood History
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
