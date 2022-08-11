ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hensley: Why some of city's busiest roadways seem unusually trashy

By Doug Hensley, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
My daily commute to the office takes me from west Loop 289 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway all the way downtown. Heeding advice from journalism professors of long ago, I try to pay attention to what’s going on in the community along the way.

While this can mean seeing new commercial development or familiar locations no longer operating, it also involves the route itself. For a few weeks now, it’s been hard not to notice how much trash and debris seem to have accumulated along these busiest of Lubbock thoroughfares. For example, I’ve noticed a mattress beside the Sharp Freeway near the Avenue L exit. Likewise, tires, or at least parts of tires, as well as a variety of other types of debris populate these routes.

If you’re like me, you tend to take a certain degree of pride in this place we call home. Three roads carry a huge volume of traffic every day, meaning local residents and visitors can get a negative impression based on the roadside trash they see.

In the past month, I’ve driven around Loop 289, Interstate 27 and the Sharp Freeway, and I’m convinced they seem to be more littered than I can remember, at least in recent memory. For the record, primary responsibility for maintenance of these three roads (other than a brief stretch of South Loop 289) rests with the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT has in place a systematic approach to removing roadside trash, and it also relies on help from the public to keep roads clean.

“Obviously, we want people to keep their eyes open for more than litter,” Dianah Ascencio, the Lubbock-based public information officer for TxDOT, said. “It’s important for people to know that if they see something hazardous on the road, to call us and we will respond – whether that’s a mattress or tires. I once saw a haystack in the middle of a frontage road. We need people to let us know so we can respond to big road debris.”

According to Ascencio, TxDOT has a contract with a third party that is supposed to make sure litter and debris are removed from Loop 289, I-27 and the MSF twice each month. However, she added there had been several missed pickup dates recently, saying it was due to circumstances beyond TxDOT or the third party’s control. She also said it was not due to a shortage of workers, which has been a problem for numerous employers throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Litter pickup dates are set by the contractor and in response to work orders issued by TxDOT, she said. Besides that, TxDOT has personnel who respond to calls from the public about hazardous roadside litter and threats to public safety. “Someone is always on call to respond,” Ascencio said.

In addition to major thoroughfares in town, TxDOT is also responsible for maintenance and litter of numerous roads outside the city. “On litter, we have crews out a couple of times each month on the major roadways,” she said. “On some of our lower-volume roads, we have the Adopt a Highway program that allows any organization to adopt a one- or two-mile stretch of roadway.”

TxDOT also has recently unveiled a new initiative called Sponsor A Highway where businesses or organizations can sponsor roadside maintenance in exchange for a monthly fee, according to the website texassponsorahighway.com. The program has been rolled out in a handful of cities, including Lubbock.

Families, schools, civic groups and other organizations are part of Adopt A Highway, she said. TxDot provides safety vests and litter bags, asking groups to clean their respective stretches road three to four times each year.

Obviously, litter doesn’t just magically appear on the side of the city’s roads. And while TxDOT has oversight and responsibility, so does everyone else.

“We also want to urge citizens to make sure they dispose of litter correctly,” Ascencio said. “That means using the correct receptacle and making sure receptacles are closed. Avoid throwing stuff in the back of the truck that will fly away once you hit a high speed. We try our very best because we do want to make sure litter is kept off our roadways to help keep Texas beautiful.”

Generally speaking, she said U.S. Highway 84 serves as the dividing line between two maintenance sections. Southeast Lubbock maintenance is south of 84 and includes Loop 289, the Sharp Freeway and the interstate to near north Loop 289. To contact TxDOT about litter and debris issues in this area, call (806) 745-4688. The Northeast Lubbock maintenance area includes the area north of Highway 84 from west Loop 289 to the Hockley County line. For issues in this area, call (806) 763-8137.

Despite the recent disruptions in the litter pickup schedule, Ascencio said she is confident it’s a short-term issue that should work itself out soon.

In the meantime, let’s do what we can to keep the city and state looking good.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal. He can be reached at dhensley@lubbockonline.com

