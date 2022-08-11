Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
American Airlines to buy up to 20 Boom Supersonic jets
Aug 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Tuesday it had entered into a deal with Boom Supersonic to buy up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option to purchase an additional 40 jets.
Polish net inflation at 9.3% y/y in July, above forecast - central bank
Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for July, published by the central bank on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected July net inflation (PLNINF=ECI) - excluding food and energy prices - year-on-year of 9.2%.
