Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | A quiet open for Gary’s Place in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Gary’s Place, 110 Wisconsin Street, has quietly opened in West Bend, WI. Gary Bacon is the on-site owner, Lou Henschel is the executive chef and Tim Biloff is the general manager. Below is a first look at the menu. Executive Chef Lou Henschel of...
wearegreenbay.com
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Thomas Edward Buschke Sr., 81, of Hartford, WI
Beloved husband to the late Charlotte for 56 years; loving father of Thomas (Anne) Buschke, James (Carrie) Buschke, and Ronald (Susan) Buschke; proud grandfather of Jessica, Miranda (Steven) Kaufman, Justin (Amber), Andrea, Zackary, Alexander, Jonathan, and Andrew; proud great-grandfather to Phoenix, Cora, Oakley, and Baby Buschke. Further survived by his two brothers, Ed (Lynda) and Greg (Patti) Buschke in addition to numerous relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, parents, Edward and Audrey, and his sister, Judith.
The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park closes its doors permanently
The Brown Bottle Tavern and Eating Hall located in Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee has closed its doors permanently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine
The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 58
Racine & Me: New burger restaurant & upscale men's shop join Waterford
WATERFORD, Wis (CBS 58) -- There are a few new businesses to check out as you explore the town of Waterford. Tanya Maney, the Executive Director of Explore Waterford joined Racine & Me virtually to discuss an array of new places for folks to check out. First, there's Noble Brother's...
Family hosts charity softball game for a deeply personal cause
An annual charity softball game, inspired by a tragedy that is deeply personal, has raised more than $500,000 towards researching a cure for Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD).
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fond du Lac looking to reimagine riverfront
The city of Fond du Lac is looking for ways to improve its riverfront just west of the downtown area to make it more aesthetically pleasing.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Triton Trailer in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – Triton Trailers in Hartford, WI is hosting a Hiring Event on Tuesday, August 16 from noon – 7 p.m. and Wednesday, August 17 from noon to 7 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and immediate offers. Multiple shifts available and 13% cost-of-living wage increase for all positions.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Moose Lodge 1398 Sociable Bike and Car Night Benefit is Wednesday, August 17
West Bend, Wi – Moose Lodge 1398, 1721 Chestnut Street, West Bend will be hosting a benefit “Sociable Bike and Car Night” on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entry to the event is free and open to the general public. All donations...
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released in fatal crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 15, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
Comments / 0