Retail

SoJO 104.9

7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
Patrick Lavery
SoJO 104.9

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
SoJO 104.9

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
JAMESBURG, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation

From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
RESTAURANTS
Politics
SoJO 104.9

How To Win Free Gas For A Year In New Jersey

As I write this on August 10th, the national average for gas sits at about $4.01. More specifically, New Jersey's average gas price is $4.24. While it is a big relief compared to $5.15 per gallon, I still consider these numbers to be extremely expensive. I don't know about you but my wallet is HURTING.
TRAFFIC
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
LIFESTYLE
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

