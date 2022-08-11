Read full article on original website
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members, and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together a photo...
Chipotle Giving Away $1 Million Worth Of Food To New Jersey Teachers
I want to start this piece by shouting out all the New Jersey teachers out there. Your jobs are more difficult than anyone realizes and I emulate the time, effort and patience you put into your work on a daily basis. I am not the only who wants to recognize...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
7 Smells a True New Jerseyan Would Recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo
Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
Fun! The Carnival Begins Tonight at Central Regional in Bayville, NJ
It's Central Regional and Brick's first annual summertime carnival raising money for students. The students are calling it BCC, get down with BCC. This looks like a lot of fun. The carnival runs from Tuesday, August 9th through Saturday, August 13th, 2022. I'm really hoping they have good weather for this.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Real Haunted Houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the Best Ghost Tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
The Inky Awards: South Jersey’s Absolutely Best Tattoo Places
Welcome to the Inky Awards 2022, the unveiling of South Jersey's absolutely best tattoo places, according to our listeners. We asked people to tell us about their favorite place in South Jersey to get a tattoo and these were their favorites. Where Are These Tattoo Places Located?. All of the...
Top 5 best NJ record stores to shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
How To Win Free Gas For A Year In New Jersey
As I write this on August 10th, the national average for gas sits at about $4.01. More specifically, New Jersey's average gas price is $4.24. While it is a big relief compared to $5.15 per gallon, I still consider these numbers to be extremely expensive. I don't know about you but my wallet is HURTING.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
1940s New Jersey promotional film shows a very different state
The internet is loaded with old promotional films about every state in the country. If you can tolerate the cadence and sound of the announcer, it's hilarious to watch, but also very revealing. You can find a number of promo films about our state. Lots of the places we know...
New Jersey’s Best And Most Delicious Cup Of Coffee Has Been Revealed
There is only one thing to get a New Jersey day started. It's not a workout, it's not an omelet, and it's not even a great New Jersey bagel. It's a beautiful, perfect cup of coffee. If drinking coffee was an Olympic sport, every Garden State resident would be walking...
EHT, NJ Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
My Car Died On The Garden State Parkway In New Jersey, What You Need To Know To Survive
Have you ever wondered what would happen if your car suddenly died right in the middle of the Garden State Parkway? Take it from me, there are certain things you need to do in that situation to survive. My car is gone. It didn't die peacefully in a parking lot...
Legendary New Jersey Hotel Named As Most Unique In The State
Of course, New Jersey has some of the most amazing hotels. We are a huge tourist destination. Now we know which hotel rises above the rest as the most unique in the whole state. If you love New Jersey, then you want to make sure you've tried all the great...
