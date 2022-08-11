Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Mold damage repair underway at elementary school
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Work is underway to repair mold damage at Dingess Elementary, with a goal to have the building ready for teachers to return, Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said Monday. Last week, mold was found in five classrooms at the school. Branch said work is...
WSAZ
Top STEM books of 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s back to school season, and STEM books can help your child get ready to head back to the classroom. Deborah Farmer Kris stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the top STEM books of this year.
WSAZ
Tips to save while back to school shopping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School shopping may be a little pricier this year, but your trip to the mall doesn’t have to break the bank. Claudia Lombana stopped by Studio 3 to talk about how to get the most bang for your buck this school year.
WSAZ
Toys that teach
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can keep your children entertained and prepare them for school at the same time. Elizabeth Werner stopped by Studio 3 to introduce us to some toys that teach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Water and mud cover community after morning flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Across Kanawha County, communities are cleaning up from morning flooding where high water and mud have left a mess. Off Hughes Creek Road in Hugheston, West Virginia, water and mud left some homes and bridges severely damaged. “I got out of bed about 4:30 this...
wchstv.com
'You have the most important job in the world,' actress Jennifer Garner writes teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne County teacher’s wish to have some books for her kids was answered, and it was filled by a West Virginian who has made a name for herself on the big screen. Buffalo Elementary School teacher Erin Fuller-Wellman said in a Facebook...
WSAZ
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
WSAZ
Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to WVVA’s Annie Moore emergency crews are now heading door to door performing welfare checks. One of the main concerns is sewage overflowing into parts of the town according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Tetanus shots are being offered to first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Mudslide closes part of roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WSAZ
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
WSAZ
Bookmark Monday | Hilltop Book Fair
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can do some bargain book shopping at the Hilltop Book Fair in Huntington. You can learn more about the fair at the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
More than 100 Campbells Creek households report flooding damage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked a tiring day for residents of Campbells Creek, with many reporting they were awakened by rain around 4:30 a.m. and had to be on the move the whole day. New and longtime residents of the area shared the sentiment that the overnight flooding...
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting
UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
WSAZ
Herd tops Radford
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team won their second exhibition match of the season by beating Radord by a final of 4-2. The Herd scored goals from Guga Veiga, Morris Duggan, Milo Yosef and Ryan Holmes and have their final exhibition match this coming Friday when they play at Maryland. Here are the highlights from the win.
Metro News
Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
WSAZ
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
Metro News
Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
Comments / 0