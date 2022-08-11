ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dingess, WV

WSAZ

Mold damage repair underway at elementary school

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Work is underway to repair mold damage at Dingess Elementary, with a goal to have the building ready for teachers to return, Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said Monday. Last week, mold was found in five classrooms at the school. Branch said work is...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Top STEM books of 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s back to school season, and STEM books can help your child get ready to head back to the classroom. Deborah Farmer Kris stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the top STEM books of this year.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tips to save while back to school shopping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School shopping may be a little pricier this year, but your trip to the mall doesn’t have to break the bank. Claudia Lombana stopped by Studio 3 to talk about how to get the most bang for your buck this school year.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Toys that teach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can keep your children entertained and prepare them for school at the same time. Elizabeth Werner stopped by Studio 3 to introduce us to some toys that teach.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Water and mud cover community after morning flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Across Kanawha County, communities are cleaning up from morning flooding where high water and mud have left a mess. Off Hughes Creek Road in Hugheston, West Virginia, water and mud left some homes and bridges severely damaged. “I got out of bed about 4:30 this...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to WVVA’s Annie Moore emergency crews are now heading door to door performing welfare checks. One of the main concerns is sewage overflowing into parts of the town according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Tetanus shots are being offered to first...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
#Health And Safety
WSAZ

Mudslide closes part of roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Bookmark Monday | Hilltop Book Fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can do some bargain book shopping at the Hilltop Book Fair in Huntington. You can learn more about the fair at the Huntington Museum of Art’s Facebook page.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Herd tops Radford

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team won their second exhibition match of the season by beating Radord by a final of 4-2. The Herd scored goals from Guga Veiga, Morris Duggan, Milo Yosef and Ryan Holmes and have their final exhibition match this coming Friday when they play at Maryland. Here are the highlights from the win.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

