Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to four home burglaries in Rancho Mirage

A 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to four felony counts of burglary, which authorities allege he has confessed to committing.

In addition to the four counts, Juan Daniel Rodriguez also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation for previously serving jail time, according to court records.

He was being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center without bail. Rodriguez is due back in court for a felony settlement conference on Aug. 22.

At around 7 p.m. Monday, the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team investigated four burglaries, all in the city, that occurred on July 13, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Rodriguez is alleged to have committed each burglary by kicking in a door to gain entry into the residences.

According to inmate records, he was arrested July 27 in Cathedral City for violating his parole. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Friday.

When members of the RMSET interviewed Rodriguez, he allegedly confessed to the four burglaries, according to the sheriff's department.

Court records indicate that Rodriguez was convicted in April 2011 of felony charges for robbery and assault with a gun.

