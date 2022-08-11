ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Leadership Academy takes in four more Marion officers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two deputies and two officers from Marion County have graduated from the Florida Leadership Academy, bringing a rise to the number of North Central Florida graduates. Four more law enforcement officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department have graduated from the program....
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Local
Florida Society
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than three weeks, the Gator football team will be in-season rather than building through the preseason. To get his guys game-ready, Billy Napier and the coaching staff are holding two intra-squad scrimmages. The first of those took place this past Saturday, and it seems there is still a lot of work ahead for this group.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Air Conditioning#Central Air#United States Army#The Florida Gators#Air Pros Usa
WCJB

Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on. Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes. By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes. The sweepstakes are offered only...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
WCJB

Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two pets die in Ocala apartment fire, other animals rescued

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews saved four animals from an apartment fire, however, two pets perished in the blaze. Crews say around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a unit in a two-story apartment building at Northeast 14th Street and 17th Avenue caught fire. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Murder near Grace Marketplace

Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy