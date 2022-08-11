Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
WCJB
Florida Leadership Academy takes in four more Marion officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two deputies and two officers from Marion County have graduated from the Florida Leadership Academy, bringing a rise to the number of North Central Florida graduates. Four more law enforcement officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ocala Police Department have graduated from the program....
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City leaders are meeting Monday to replace another important position in the city. A special meeting will take place at City Hall to replace outgoing city attorney Fred Koberlien. He is running unopposed to be the Third Judicial Circuit Court judge. The meeting starts at five p.m.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
WCJB
Gainesville Police opens further investigation into handling of Terrell Bradley arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have now hired an external company to investigate the arrest and mauling of Terrell Bradley. . Chief Lonnie Scott told TV20 that V2 Global, an investigative and strategic advisory service out of South Florida, will review the circumstances behind the arrest. . Copyright 2022...
WCJB
Ocala CEP focuses on Sonic Drive-In
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One nationwide fast food chain serves thousands in Ocala and Marion County. This episode of the weekly buzz features Sonic Drive-In. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB
Takeaways from UF’s first football scrimmage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In less than three weeks, the Gator football team will be in-season rather than building through the preseason. To get his guys game-ready, Billy Napier and the coaching staff are holding two intra-squad scrimmages. The first of those took place this past Saturday, and it seems there is still a lot of work ahead for this group.
WCJB
Toddler accidentally drowned in Ocala after being reported missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler in Ocala accidentally drowned after he was reported missing Monday. Marion County officials say that the toddler, who was autistic, went missing in the Silver Lake Acres neighborhood near Ocala National Forest. After searching, deputies found the toddler in a nearby body of water.
WCJB
Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on. Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
WCJB
Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes. By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes. The sweepstakes are offered only...
WCJB
Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
WCJB
Two pets die in Ocala apartment fire, other animals rescued
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews saved four animals from an apartment fire, however, two pets perished in the blaze. Crews say around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, a unit in a two-story apartment building at Northeast 14th Street and 17th Avenue caught fire. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a permit for a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and consider a permit to provide a permanent spot for Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. They would like to place Rashad Jones’ Big Lee’s BBQ Truck on N US Highway 441/301....
WCJB
MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman stole a phone from the AT&T store on Southwest 93rd Court in Ocala. The woman was trying to trade in a phone with no value and arguing with an employee. While she was arguing with...
Murder near Grace Marketplace
Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
WCJB
Americans for Prosperity will have a cheap gas event at a Marathon gas station in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marathon gas station on S Pine Ave in Ocala is selling gas for $2.38 per gallon. The cheap gas is available on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is organized by Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group founded by...
