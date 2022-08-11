Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Retina Consultants of America Adds Austin Practice to Nationwide Network
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Austin Retina Associates (ARA), a 10-physician practice with 16 locations in and around the greater Austin metropolitan area. This partnership furthers RCA’s Texas footprint and expands its influence in innovative research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005307/en/ Austin Retina Associates, comprised of 10 physicians, join Retina Consultants of America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0