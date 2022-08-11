Read full article on original website
wutc.org
Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga
This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WDEF
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
williamsonherald.com
The Lantern receives painting as part of Morning Pointe's 25th anniversary
As part of Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 25th anniversary, The Lantern at Morning Pointe Spring Hill received a watercolor painting of dogwood tree blossoms. The paintings are being delivered to Morning Pointe Senior Living centers across the Southeast. Morning Pointe is celebrating 25 years of service to seniors throughout 2022 and commissioned regional artist Alan Shuptrine to paint dogwood tree blossoms shortly after rebuilding two of its Chattanooga buildings devastated in the Easter 2020 tornado. Dogwood tree blooms, which come out around Easter each year, symbolize rebirth, resurrection and resilience.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Reach One Teach One
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – They came together as they do every year. This year at Washington Hills Recreation Center. The annual “Reach One Teach One” school supply fundraiser. Supplying all types of school supplies to those in need in our underserved communities. Everything from pencils and notebooks, to...
WDEF
North Hickory Creek Development Raises Questions about Gas Pipeline, Traffic
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a rezoning request that will clear the way for several hundred new apartments being built off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley Road. But the request has garnered enormous resistance from residents in the area, over...
wrganews.com
Public hearings set for 411 connector
The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: When you are hurt in a wreck and dealing with insurance companies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — James talks with Board-Certified Attorney Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm about when you are hurt in a wreck and dealing with insurance companies. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Fishing Teacher's whirlwind '36 species' dream fishing trip
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Sam Simons is a Hamilton County school teacher, often known in the classroom as "The Fishing Teacher." Simons is also a part-time fishing guide. Many people often ask fishing guides, "So what do you do when you're not working?" For many guides, and especially Simons,...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
WTVC
Meigs County 3rd grader raises money to buy toys for children fighting cancer
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — Sometimes, students can teach us a lesson. One 3rd grader in Meigs County is doing just that. In this Pay It Forward, sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman shows us how she's helping children fighting cancer. The snow cones that Avie Arp sells...
Chattanooga Live Music Events 8/15-8/21
If you see any shows missing, comment below and I'll get them added! I'm gonna attempt to start adding genres to shows where I can. Going to be using [everynoise.com](https://everynoise.com) to do this, so may not be able to get info added for every show. \--- # Monday, Aug 15 [Chants in the Void | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg1xyKMrN_9/) | Grateful Dead [Mongo Beefhead | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) # Tuesday, Aug 16 [Holy Wave | JJ's Bohemia](https://www.songkick.com/concerts/40515828-holy-wave-at-jjs-bohemia) | Neo-psychedelic [The Dover Brothers/Lewis & Clark | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg4rr0DLvmj/) | Rock/Indie Garage Rock # Wednesday, Aug 17 [Aaron Lewis and the Statelines w/ Tim Montana | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/aaron-lewis-and-the-stateliners-the-signal-tickets/11750615) \- Outlaw Country/Modern Country Rock [Dexter Bell & Friends: Wednesday Jazz | Barking Legs Theater](https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/wednesdayjazz-dexterbell-t7wrr-hlc65) | Jazz [Dope Skum/Primeval Well | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10103166843746878&set=gm.8711061115586299) | Doom Metal/Experimental Black Metal # Thursday, Aug 18 [Husky Burnette | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Modern Blues Rock # Friday, Aug 19 [Amber Carrington | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/amber-carrington) | Country-pop [Caleb & the Gents/Cannon Hunt | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Hot Jazz/Western Swing/Indie [Josh Meldy | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Josh-Meloy/485941?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Oklahoma Country [Journey To Valley Vibes: Night Two | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/5339936649397980) [Magonolia Boulevard/TN Ruminators | Nightfall (Miller Plaza)](http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/) | Rock/Blues/Soul [The Cadillac Three w/ Ben Chapman | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-cadillac-three-w-ben-the-signal-tickets/11806525) | Modern Southern Rock [The Mailboxes/Public Universal Friend/Kelsi Walker | The Woodshop](https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wslr-presents-the-mailboxes-public-universal-friend-and-kelsi-walker-tickets-399539612737?aff=ebdsoporgprofile) | Indie/Art Rock # Saturday, Aug 20 [Douglas Bales/Uncle Lightnin'/Marty Bohannon | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Americana/Rock/Blues/Country [Electrify - Open Decks Night | The Dark Roast](https://www.facebook.com/events/1182491262318799/) | EDM [Jack Marion and Pearl Snap | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/jack-marion-and-pearl-snap) | Country/Rock [Roger Alan Wade | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Roger-Alan-Wade-An-Evening-of-Songs-and-Stories/485670?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Outlaw Country [Rustic Reign/Wicked Weird/Sleepyhead/The Undomesticators | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/427636889424336) | Metal/Hard Rock [Shovels & Rope/Jack Broadbent | Riverfront Nights (Downtown Riverfront)](https://www.riverfrontnights.com/lineup-coming-soon) | New Americana/Indie Folk # Sunday, Aug 21 [Bruteforce/Gnaw/Iron Law/Lack of Control | Venue TBA](https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFpQe_O07V/) | Hardcore [Joelton Mayfield/Monsoon/Future Crib | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Alternative Country/Nashville Indie [The Other Brothers | Wanderlinger](https://www.wanderlinger.com/calendar/2021/6/13/et-and-the-other-brothers-every-other-sunday) | Grateful Soul/Folk-N-Weirdgrass \--- If you have suggestions on how to improve this post or want to help out, let me know.from bobthegreat88.
mymix1041.com
Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
mcnewstn.com
Jasper Forced to Deal With Real Estate Woes
Jasper, Tenn. – The Town of Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in its third location earlier this month for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting as the town administrates some real estate struggles. The board also moved forward on repairs to a water tank for the water system overseen by the town.
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
WTVC
The water may be gone, but Chattanoogans still clean up the mess from Wednesday's flooding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The water may be gone from around Chattanooga, but many people are still cleaning up the mess from Wednesday's flooding. We showed you a video of that high water, all across the city that caused serious problems. For some people, the flooding caused serious damage to...
