If you see any shows missing, comment below and I'll get them added! I'm gonna attempt to start adding genres to shows where I can. Going to be using [everynoise.com](https://everynoise.com) to do this, so may not be able to get info added for every show. \--- # Monday, Aug 15 [Chants in the Void | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg1xyKMrN_9/) | Grateful Dead [Mongo Beefhead | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) # Tuesday, Aug 16 [Holy Wave | JJ's Bohemia](https://www.songkick.com/concerts/40515828-holy-wave-at-jjs-bohemia) | Neo-psychedelic [The Dover Brothers/Lewis & Clark | The Dark Roast](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg4rr0DLvmj/) | Rock/Indie Garage Rock # Wednesday, Aug 17 [Aaron Lewis and the Statelines w/ Tim Montana | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/aaron-lewis-and-the-stateliners-the-signal-tickets/11750615) \- Outlaw Country/Modern Country Rock [Dexter Bell & Friends: Wednesday Jazz | Barking Legs Theater](https://www.barkinglegs.org/ourevents/wednesdayjazz-dexterbell-t7wrr-hlc65) | Jazz [Dope Skum/Primeval Well | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10103166843746878&set=gm.8711061115586299) | Doom Metal/Experimental Black Metal # Thursday, Aug 18 [Husky Burnette | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Modern Blues Rock # Friday, Aug 19 [Amber Carrington | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/amber-carrington) | Country-pop [Caleb & the Gents/Cannon Hunt | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Hot Jazz/Western Swing/Indie [Josh Meldy | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Josh-Meloy/485941?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Oklahoma Country [Journey To Valley Vibes: Night Two | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/5339936649397980) [Magonolia Boulevard/TN Ruminators | Nightfall (Miller Plaza)](http://www.nightfallchattanooga.com/) | Rock/Blues/Soul [The Cadillac Three w/ Ben Chapman | The Signal](https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-cadillac-three-w-ben-the-signal-tickets/11806525) | Modern Southern Rock [The Mailboxes/Public Universal Friend/Kelsi Walker | The Woodshop](https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wslr-presents-the-mailboxes-public-universal-friend-and-kelsi-walker-tickets-399539612737?aff=ebdsoporgprofile) | Indie/Art Rock # Saturday, Aug 20 [Douglas Bales/Uncle Lightnin'/Marty Bohannon | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Americana/Rock/Blues/Country [Electrify - Open Decks Night | The Dark Roast](https://www.facebook.com/events/1182491262318799/) | EDM [Jack Marion and Pearl Snap | Hifi Clyde's](https://www.hificlydeschattanooga.com/live-music/jack-marion-and-pearl-snap) | Country/Rock [Roger Alan Wade | Songbirds](https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Roger-Alan-Wade-An-Evening-of-Songs-and-Stories/485670?afflky=SongbirdsFoundation) | Outlaw Country [Rustic Reign/Wicked Weird/Sleepyhead/The Undomesticators | Level up Arcade](https://www.facebook.com/events/427636889424336) | Metal/Hard Rock [Shovels & Rope/Jack Broadbent | Riverfront Nights (Downtown Riverfront)](https://www.riverfrontnights.com/lineup-coming-soon) | New Americana/Indie Folk # Sunday, Aug 21 [Bruteforce/Gnaw/Iron Law/Lack of Control | Venue TBA](https://www.instagram.com/p/ChFpQe_O07V/) | Hardcore [Joelton Mayfield/Monsoon/Future Crib | Cherry Street Tavern](https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgur33bpJO-/) | Alternative Country/Nashville Indie [The Other Brothers | Wanderlinger](https://www.wanderlinger.com/calendar/2021/6/13/et-and-the-other-brothers-every-other-sunday) | Grateful Soul/Folk-N-Weirdgrass \--- If you have suggestions on how to improve this post or want to help out, let me know.from bobthegreat88.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO