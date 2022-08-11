Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Alabama man convicted of committing numerous armed carjackings, robberies in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a federal grand jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery guilty of committing three carjackings, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the trial, the prosecution produced evidence of Davis stealing three […]
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
Montgomery man convicted of three 2020 armed carjackings
A 36-year-old man has been convicted of multiple armed carjackings, allegedly using the stolen vehicles in robberies at various Montgomery businesses. A federal jury on Friday found Johnnie Leeanozg Davis guilty of three counts of carjacking and three counts of brandishing a firearm in relation to a federal crime of violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
wdhn.com
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
WSFA
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime
The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
Mystery after three bodies found in Montgomery County residential area & cops launch probe
THERE is an ongoing mystery in Montgomery County after three bodies were found in a local residential area, forcing police to launch a full investigation. Three people were found deceased in a residential area within Montgomery County, Alabama on Saturday according to reports from WSFA 12 News and The Montgomery Police Department.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Alabama: Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Montgomery joins nationwide effort spotlighting actions against crime, gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is joining a nationwide effort to spotlight ways cities are taking action against rising crime and gun violence. According to the city, the effort is being coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to showcase how they are working to make their communities safer.
2 men, 1 woman found dead in Montgomery home
Police and medics responding to a call early Saturday morning found two men and one woman dead inside a Montgomery home. They made the discovery in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, located in the northeast part of the city, at about 5:32 a.m. after receiving a call about unresponsive individuals.
lowndessignal.com
Items stolen during Jonathan Daniels Pilgrimage
A day centered around rememberance and prayer ended with a dark stain on the days events. As people from Lowndes County and surrounding areas joined together to remember Jonathan Daniels, Episcopal seminarian who was murdered in Hayneville in 1965 while working for civil rights. Twelve kneeling cushions with the Deciples...
Montgomery man pleads guilty to possessing a stolen gun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man pled guilty to possession of a stolen firearm after being initially indicted on Apr. 10, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama. Patrick Lashone Delbridge, 38, pled guilty just before his scheduled trial hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 10. Delbridge will face […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Can You Identify This Person? Multiple Agencies investigating Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card reports
UPDATED! This subject is now wanted for questioning by multiple agencies including Millbrook, Prattville and Hoover. If you can identify this person, please notify CrimeStoppers. FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD. Walmart. 100 Block of Kelley Boulevard. Millbrook, Alabama. Case: MBPD22-0700166. Millbrook Police Department. 334-285-5603. FROM CENTRAL ALABAMA CRIMESTOPPERS. The...
selmasun.com
Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Unarmed, tazed and beaten
Once again, thank God for video technology. Unfortunately – once again – the footage shows police officers using excessive force against an unarmed citizen. In the video, viewers can see the citizen running from the police before being tazed and falling to the ground. He is laying there, essentially immobile, when the attack begins.
Comments / 8