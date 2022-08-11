ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police officers get engaged at their academy graduation ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graduating from the police academy is a momentous occasion in itself, but one brand new Cleveland officer decided to have another reason to celebrate at the ceremony. A mere moment after both had just graduated from the 150th Cleveland Police Academy class, Officer Chris Porter proposed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
EUCLID, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.o.p
cleveland19.com

Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing on Aug. 12

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Deoante Howard. He was reported missing on the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Facebook page on Aug. 12. Howard was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Body Cam#O P#S T O P#Cpd
Cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver strikes 2 pedestrians, killing 1, in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Cleveland man lost control of his vehicle while trying to turn into a parking lot Monday evening and struck two pedestrians, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. One of the pedestrians, Eric Hill, 69, of East Cleveland, died from his injuries at University...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cleveland19.com

Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Feds charge duo from Sinaloa, Mexico, on fentanyl dealing charges after Beachwood arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents charged two men from Sinaloa, Mexico, with fentanyl trafficking after authorities arrested the duo in Beachwood. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized three kilograms of drugs after conducting surveillance on a hotel in the Cleveland suburb, court records say. Jesus Perez-Guicho, 43, and Carlos Valenzuela-Sanchez,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street. This was a two-story commercial building. When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved. Firefighters added the cause...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy