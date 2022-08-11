Read full article on original website
Suspect in police-involved shooting was on parole: I-Team
Police in South Euclid are searching for a suspect shot at by an officer, but still able to drive off and escape police.
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has released surveillance video showing a large group surrounding a city bus, even pounding on the windshield as others danced on the roof. Video first surfaced on social media in June, showing a first-person perspective from the crowd that gathered...
Cleveland Passes Same Body Cam Law that led to Release of Jayland Walker Police Shooting Footage in Akron
At the second of its two summer meetings last week, Cleveland City Council approved legislation that will compel the city to release footage of police use of deadly force incidents within seven days. The ordinance, sponsored by Collinwood Councilman Mike Polensek, is virtually identical to a law in the City...
Police response time goes up as Cleveland police take new steps to recruit officers: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are doing something they’ve never done before to recruit new officers.
13-year-old hospitalized after Cleveland shooting
13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Cleveland Monday evening.
Cleveland Police officers get engaged at their academy graduation ceremony
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Graduating from the police academy is a momentous occasion in itself, but one brand new Cleveland officer decided to have another reason to celebrate at the ceremony. A mere moment after both had just graduated from the 150th Cleveland Police Academy class, Officer Chris Porter proposed...
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
Victim hospitalized in critical condition after being cut on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s emergency responders were called to the scene of an overnight incident on the city’s East side. According to authorities, the incident occurred on East 71st Street near Hand Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Cleveland EMS said a male victim was taken...
Man found shot to death in Euclid
Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.
Vandals hit several Broadview Heights neighborhoods, police say
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have taken multiple reports of vandalism in the city’s MacIntosh and New Hampton neighborhoods. According to police, the suspects have been using their bodies to slam into garage doors, causing serious damage to the doors. Police added they believe this is...
15-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing on Aug. 12
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Deoante Howard. He was reported missing on the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Facebook page on Aug. 12. Howard was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair. Police said he...
Garfield Heights man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One man died and four people were injured after shots were fired during an argument at a party Saturday, police said. Rohan Smith, 21, of Garfield Heights was shot about 1:50 a.m. near East 75th Street and Bessemer Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest.
13-year-old shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old male was shot multiple times in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 pm near the corner of Peony and Bosworth Avenues. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition. There is no information on the shooter...
Driver strikes 2 pedestrians, killing 1, in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Cleveland man lost control of his vehicle while trying to turn into a parking lot Monday evening and struck two pedestrians, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. One of the pedestrians, Eric Hill, 69, of East Cleveland, died from his injuries at University...
Police: Garage doors vandalized in social media trend
Police in Broadview Heights, Ohio, said the latest social media trend can cause "serious damage" to garage doors. The department has received multiple reports of young adults and juveniles "using their bodies to slam into garage doors," according to a news release. Police believe it to be part of a social media trend.
Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
Feds charge duo from Sinaloa, Mexico, on fentanyl dealing charges after Beachwood arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal agents charged two men from Sinaloa, Mexico, with fentanyl trafficking after authorities arrested the duo in Beachwood. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized three kilograms of drugs after conducting surveillance on a hotel in the Cleveland suburb, court records say. Jesus Perez-Guicho, 43, and Carlos Valenzuela-Sanchez,...
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
Fire causes $100K in damages to building on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a building fire in the city’s Central neighborhood Monday evening. The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Avenue near E. 40th Street. This was a two-story commercial building. When crews arrived, firefighters said the building was fully involved. Firefighters added the cause...
