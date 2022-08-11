Read full article on original website
Carlos Rodriguez pleads guilty to Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly nine years later, Carlos Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Zoe Campos on Aug 15. Rodriguez has elected to have a jury determine his sentence. He is facing five to 99 years or life in prison. He admitted to killing 18-year-old Campos...
Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles. In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289. A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the...
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night. One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC. The other motorcyclist was left with minor injuries. The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m....
Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles. The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street. Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side. The the occupants of the rolled SUV...
Lubbock ISD earns B in 2022 TEA Accountability Rating System
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the first scores to be released since 2019, Lubbock ISD has earned a B in the Texas Education Agency’s Accountability Rating System. The overall district rating improved from an 86 in 2019 to an 87 in 2022, with campuses around the district showing significant improvement.
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning. One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries. The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m. Police stated a driver attempted to run...
Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man was seriously injured in a rollover in the early hours of Aug 13. Dennis Gathungu, 27, was involved in two crashes just before 3 a.m., according to police. The first crash occurred at the intersection of N Winston Avenue and the N Loop 289 access lane. Police stated Gathungu drove away from the first crash into the main lanes of N Loop 289, traveling against traffic in the westbound lanes.
Red Raiders volunteer for Habitat for Humanity during Welcome Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity has been working with the Texas Tech Student Housing Department for years. Christy Reeves, the Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat of Humanity, said Red Raider Welcome Week has been bringing in extra helping hands for many years. Texas Tech will transport up to 20 students each day to help build homes with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a group of motorcyclists late Friday night. William Coddington, 28, was traveling north in the 100 block of Quaker Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Aug 12. Police stated Coddington, one of three motorcyclists, lost control of his motorcycle, traveling into the grassy median across the 200 block of N Texas Tech Parkway.
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
Lubbock welcomes nation’s first Allsup’s concept store near Texas Tech campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is now home to Allsup’s first concept convenience store, right across the street from Texas Tech University. It opens Tuesday morning, with a special design catered to college students. Near the corner of University and Broadway Avenue, the store features all of the chain’s...
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club offering back-to-school shopping spree
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9 a.m. before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast. Chaperones consist of volunteers throughout the community.
City of Lubbock to celebrate grand opening of McAlister Dog Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock Latino Chamber to host 2022 Scholarship Golf Tournament
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host its 2022 Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 20. Tee time is at 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Canyon located a 601 East Municipal Dr. The cost is $350 per team. Sponsorship opportunities include:. $500...
Pigskin Preview: Post Antelopes
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The Post Antelopes enter 2022 with a new Head Coach as John Wright returns to lead the Bold Gold Antelopes. With a new coach comes a new look, but Post will look to continue to make the same noise and make the pigskin playoffs.
Much needed rain, cooler temps are on the way
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot, mostly dry again Tuesday afternoon then a cold front will usher in change for the rest of the week. Cloud has been on the increase this afternoon, thanks to a low pressure system from the Gulf of Mexico bringing plenty of rain to south Texas. That activity will stay to our south but upper-level clouds will stick around from it overnight. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Quiet weather this weekend, changes next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot, sunny afternoon for the South Plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A pleasant start to the day today with temperatures this morning in the 60s to lower 70s. Quickly warming up again this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, a high of 96 in Lubbock. A few afternoon clouds are possible, with a very slim chance for a stray shower for the far southeastern portion of the viewing area. Winds will be light generally from the southeast around 10 mph.
Texas Tech announces basketball non-conference schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 98th season of Texas Tech basketball is set to begin on Nov 7 with Northwestern State coming to Lubbock for the first of 13 non-conference regular season games that have now been officially announced. The non-conference schedule includes eight home games, a trip to...
