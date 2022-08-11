Global Citizen Festival Will Run the Gamut from Metallica to Mariah, With Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hosting Fall Event

Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Jeremy Paxman Steps Down as Host of BBC Quiz Show ‘University Challenge’ After 28 Years
Jeremy Paxman, who presented popular BBC quiz show show “University Challenge” since 1994, will film his last episode this fall. A new presenter will be announced later this week. The final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Aug. 29 through to summer 2023. “University...
Netflix Launches ‘Because She Created’ Program For Female Screenwriters in Egypt
The U.S. streaming giant has partnered with Sard, a dedicated hub for screenwriters in the Arab world on a writing program called Because She Created. First Look at Netflix's British Movie 'I Used to Be Famous,' Starring Ed Skrein, Leo Long (EXCLUSIVE) Its stated goal is training twenty women from...
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door.
Eros Media World Enters Saudi Arabian Market, Partners With Arabia Pictures Group
Indian media and entertainment company Eros Media World is entering the Saudi Arabian market via a partnership with Riyadh-headquartered Arabia Pictures Group (APG). APG, a content production outfit, focuses mainly on the MENA region. Eros and APG will explore strategic and business opportunities in the film production, technology, and Web3 spaces, exclusively catering to the Indian entertainment industry. The two companies are already in the advanced stages of testing movie archive digitization and virtual location scouting technologies.
