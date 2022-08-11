Read full article on original website
Nielsen, Amazon Seal ‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Pact; Numbers To Include Out-Of-Home, Twitch And Local TV Viewing
Nielsen and Amazon have reached a landmark deal for measuring the viewership of Thursday Night Football, which begins an unprecedented run next month as a streaming exclusive on Prime Video. Beginning next month, pregame, in-game and postgame elements of the broadcast will count toward the rating, both on Prime Video and Twitch. Over-the-air local TV station carriage in both teams’ local markets — guaranteed under longtime NFL rules — and out-of-home viewing will also be added to the metric, enabling it to be a more robust (if not entirely apples-to-apples) figure to compare with Sunday and Monday NFL games. The 3-year pact...
Astrophotographer captures unreal photo of Saturn during its closest approach to Earth
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, who goes by cosmic_background on Instagram, captured an unreal photo of Saturn over the weekend. McCarthy says he captured the image from the roof of a parking garage in Southern California after driving from his home in Arizona. Check out this breathtaking photo of Saturn. McCarthy is...
Snowpiercer Season 3 HBO Max release date
Snowpiercer Season 3 originally arrived on HBO Max a few months ago. What’s happened to the series? Is it coming back to the streamer?. The original Snowpiercer Season 3 HBO Max release date was back in April 2022. It was exciting for those who hadn’t seen the episodes on TNT and wanted the opportunity to binge them. Plus, this meant being able to watch all episodes from the very beginning of the series.
