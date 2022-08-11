ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Greyhound Reading Program Returning To Warsaw Library

WARSAW — Greyt Readers, a program that pairs readers with greyhounds to practice reading aloud, is returning to the Warsaw Community Public Library this fall. The greyhounds will be at the library from 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10 and from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sep. 19. Reading with a dog...
WARSAW, IN
L.C. Drabenstott

L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
WARSAW, IN
Lake City Banks Donates To Northern Indiana Foundation

WARSAW — Lake City Bank has provided Northern Indiana Community Foundation with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
WARSAW, IN
Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions

WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
WARSAW, IN
Vickie Collins

Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Pattie Younce — PENDING

Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw, previously of Bourbon, died quietly Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Author Visiting North Webster Library Via Zoom

NORTH WEBSTER — Taryn Dryfhout is “coming” to North Webster Community Public Library. New Zealand resident Dryfhout is an author, a teacher, a marriage celebrant and a member of Mensa. These are not her only claims to fame, however. Dryfhout is also an avid fan of the...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
David Kotterman — PENDING

David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 9530 E. Pixie Parkway, Cromwell. Driver: Lonnie C. Rake, 65, East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell. Rake was backing his vehicle when he hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Damage up to $2,500. 1:07 p.m. Sunday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Alberta Wamsley — PENDING

Alberta Wamsley, 86, formerly of Warsaw, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
WARSAW, IN
Troy Carpenter — PENDING

Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
‘American Dirt’ Topic of Syracuse Library Adult Book Club

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library adult book club offers a sampling of different genres. This month is a thriller with social issues, where the suspense builds from the beginning of the story. “American Dirt,” which is an Oprah’s book club pick, follows the journey of a woman and her young son to the United States after their family is murdered in an act of cartel violence. Copies of the book are available at the library, or can be checked out using the Libby or Hoopla apps.
SYRACUSE, IN
Dr. Robert Priest

Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Kevin McQueen

Kevin Lee McQueen, 53, Columbia City, died at 11:46 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1968. He is survived by two adult children, Jessica and Hunter; and a sister, Tricia S. (Jeremy) Kilgore, Churubusco. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Wilmer Loher

Wilmer Eugene Loher, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Castle Rock Assisted Living, Castle Rock, Colo. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Burket. At the age of 3, he moved to the family farm near Leesburg. He attended school there and was a great basketball player. On...
BURKET, IN
Woman Receives Prison Time After Leaving Work Release

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve two years in prison after leaving the county’s work release center without permission. Samantha Marie Jackson, 31, Warsaw, was charged with escape, a level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED

Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
WARSAW, IN
Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 9500 block East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell. Officers investigated a report of battery. 9:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 9800 block North SR 19, Nappanee. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 7:42 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

