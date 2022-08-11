Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Greyhound Reading Program Returning To Warsaw Library
WARSAW — Greyt Readers, a program that pairs readers with greyhounds to practice reading aloud, is returning to the Warsaw Community Public Library this fall. The greyhounds will be at the library from 11-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10 and from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sep. 19. Reading with a dog...
inkfreenews.com
Judge Touts Importance Of Alternative Juvenile Detention Program
WARSAW – Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of the year and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of...
inkfreenews.com
L.C. Drabenstott
L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Banks Donates To Northern Indiana Foundation
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has provided Northern Indiana Community Foundation with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions
WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
inkfreenews.com
Vickie Collins
Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
inkfreenews.com
Back To School Resources For All Ages Available At Milford Library
MILFORD — It’s back to school time and that means it’s time for a visit to the library. Did you know that every student and teacher in the Wawasee school district is eligible for a free Milford Public Library card? Yes. So if you’ve never gotten around...
inkfreenews.com
Pattie Younce — PENDING
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw, previously of Bourbon, died quietly Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw.
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Author Visiting North Webster Library Via Zoom
NORTH WEBSTER — Taryn Dryfhout is “coming” to North Webster Community Public Library. New Zealand resident Dryfhout is an author, a teacher, a marriage celebrant and a member of Mensa. These are not her only claims to fame, however. Dryfhout is also an avid fan of the...
inkfreenews.com
David Kotterman — PENDING
David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 9530 E. Pixie Parkway, Cromwell. Driver: Lonnie C. Rake, 65, East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell. Rake was backing his vehicle when he hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle. Damage up to $2,500. 1:07 p.m. Sunday,...
inkfreenews.com
Alberta Wamsley — PENDING
Alberta Wamsley, 86, formerly of Warsaw, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Troy Carpenter — PENDING
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
‘American Dirt’ Topic of Syracuse Library Adult Book Club
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library adult book club offers a sampling of different genres. This month is a thriller with social issues, where the suspense builds from the beginning of the story. “American Dirt,” which is an Oprah’s book club pick, follows the journey of a woman and her young son to the United States after their family is murdered in an act of cartel violence. Copies of the book are available at the library, or can be checked out using the Libby or Hoopla apps.
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Robert Priest
Dr. Robert E. Priest, 90, Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1932. On Jan. 13, 1963, he married Alida E. Franks; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Robert (Melaura) Priest, II,...
inkfreenews.com
Kevin McQueen
Kevin Lee McQueen, 53, Columbia City, died at 11:46 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1968. He is survived by two adult children, Jessica and Hunter; and a sister, Tricia S. (Jeremy) Kilgore, Churubusco. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Wilmer Loher
Wilmer Eugene Loher, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Castle Rock Assisted Living, Castle Rock, Colo. He was born Feb. 25, 1939, in Burket. At the age of 3, he moved to the family farm near Leesburg. He attended school there and was a great basketball player. On...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Receives Prison Time After Leaving Work Release
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve two years in prison after leaving the county’s work release center without permission. Samantha Marie Jackson, 31, Warsaw, was charged with escape, a level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED
Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 9500 block East Pixie Parkway, Cromwell. Officers investigated a report of battery. 9:46 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 9800 block North SR 19, Nappanee. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 7:42 p.m. Saturday,...
Comments / 0