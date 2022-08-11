Read full article on original website
Phoenix Fire Department response times increasing due to lack of resources, population growth
PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire Department leaders are sounding the alarm over a lack of resources, which is leading to an 80% increase in call response times as the Valley’s population continues to boom. Over the last 10 years, the Phoenix Fire’s call response times have gone from around...
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee kicks off water drive to help homeless population
PHOENIX – The Arizona Super Bowl LVII Host Committee kicked off a monthlong water drive Monday to help organizations that serve the Valley’s homeless population. The campaign to benefit St. Vincent de Paul and the Human Services Campus runs through Sept. 15. Contributors can drop off bottled water...
Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial
PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
Arizona DPS using tattoo recognition technology to identify unknown persons
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has used tattoo recognition technology to identify two deceased persons in the state. DPS’ Forensic Images Unit upgraded the Arizona Biometric Information System to include tattoo recognition capabilities via 1.4 million images from criminal booking procedures, according to a press release.
Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases
This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
EPA grants over $225,000 to environmental justice programs in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced $225,000 to programs addressing environmental justice in Arizona on Thursday. The EPA’s Environmental Justice Small Grants program awarded the funds for local environmental and public health issues, according to a press release. The three projects are from the nonprofit Native Renewables,...
Suspect charged in carjacking, shooting at Target parking lot in Peoria
PHOENIX — A suspect was charged Friday in the carjacking and shooting at a Target parking lot in Peoria, authorities said. Adonijah Josiah Ortega, 19, is accused of demanding the victim’s keys and wallet before striking him with a gun and shooting him in the leg in the parking lot of the department store near 91st and Northern avenues at about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
Hear stories from 2022 Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s with KTAR, Arizona Sports
PHOENIX — This week, the 14th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and the Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. The event will air at various times on all shows throughout the week. On...
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K
PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
Man pleads guilty to bribing border agent as part of human smuggling conspiracy
PHOENIX – A man accused of bribing a border agent as part of a human smuggling operation pleaded guilty in Arizona last week, federal authorities said Monday. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, of Mexico, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in Tucson on Thursday to conspiracy to commit bribery and alien smuggling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
Phoenix FBI agents find 17 human trafficking victims as part of Operation Cross Country
PHOENIX – FBI agents based in Phoenix located more than a dozen adult victims of human trafficking last week as part of a nationwide enforcement campaign called Operation Cross Country, authorities said Monday. Federal agents worked with the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit to identify 17...
