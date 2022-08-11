ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Navajo Code Talker commemorates national holiday at Arizona memorial

PHOENIX — Code Talker Thomas H. Begay and others commemorated Navajo Code Talkers Day on Sunday morning in Phoenix, honoring their contributions that have been credited with helping the United States win World War II. At a memorial located by the Wesley Bolin Plaza, Begay, one of the last...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS using tattoo recognition technology to identify unknown persons

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has used tattoo recognition technology to identify two deceased persons in the state. DPS’ Forensic Images Unit upgraded the Arizona Biometric Information System to include tattoo recognition capabilities via 1.4 million images from criminal booking procedures, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

EPA grants over $225,000 to environmental justice programs in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced $225,000 to programs addressing environmental justice in Arizona on Thursday. The EPA’s Environmental Justice Small Grants program awarded the funds for local environmental and public health issues, according to a press release. The three projects are from the nonprofit Native Renewables,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Suspect charged in carjacking, shooting at Target parking lot in Peoria

PHOENIX — A suspect was charged Friday in the carjacking and shooting at a Target parking lot in Peoria, authorities said. Adonijah Josiah Ortega, 19, is accused of demanding the victim’s keys and wallet before striking him with a gun and shooting him in the leg in the parking lot of the department store near 91st and Northern avenues at about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K

PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man pleads guilty to bribing border agent as part of human smuggling conspiracy

PHOENIX – A man accused of bribing a border agent as part of a human smuggling operation pleaded guilty in Arizona last week, federal authorities said Monday. Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez, 36, of Mexico, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in Tucson on Thursday to conspiracy to commit bribery and alien smuggling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE

