PHOENIX — A suspect was charged Friday in the carjacking and shooting at a Target parking lot in Peoria, authorities said. Adonijah Josiah Ortega, 19, is accused of demanding the victim’s keys and wallet before striking him with a gun and shooting him in the leg in the parking lot of the department store near 91st and Northern avenues at about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO