Brown Co. inmates create memories with their children through reading program
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy-rich experience in a Wisconsin jail is allowing incarcerated parents and caregivers to connect with their children. According to a Facebook post from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Jail partnered with UW-Madison Extension for a program called “Making Reading Memories.”
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
Sip, Shop, Socialize at Fresh and Fancy on the Farm this week in De Pere
(WFRV) – It’s time to get fresh and fancy on the farm. Local 5 Live gets details on a fun event coming up at P’ri CBD along with some vendors who join in on the event. Fresh and Fancy on the Farm is Thursday, August 18 from 5:30 – 8 pm at P’ri CBD, 861 Overland Road in De Pere.
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
Preview of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival
(WFRV) – It’s a day full of outdoor music, and it’s free. Local 5 Live gets a sneak peek of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival coming up later this month. Oshkosh Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, August 27 from 1 – 8:30 pm. Details from oshkoshjazz.com:
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
De Pere hosts final food truck rally featuring rock climbing
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – They say the way into someone’s heart is through their stomach; following this logic, after Sunday’s food truck rally, the City of De Pere is without a doubt in the hearts of many. Definitely De Pere hosted its third and final De...
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
Appleton community discusses mental health resources after officer-involved shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-An Appleton alderman organized a community meeting Monday night to discuss mental health issues and resources after an officer-involved shooting left one dead in a normally quiet Appleton neighborhood. Alderman Nate Wolff said he wanted to make sure his constituents were doing okay after this traumatic event happened...
U.S. Navy veteran in Appleton sheds tears over new roof
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A U.S. Navy veteran in Wisconsin has a new roof over his head and his wife says they are completely humbled. On Monday, Aug. 15, Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof on West Tillman St. in Appleton for James (Jim) Van Linn as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department remembers fallen firefighter 16 years later
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) is remembering one of their fallen brothers 16 years after his death. According to GBMFD, on August 13, 2006, crews responded to a house fire on Edgewood Drive. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the...
Far from home: Five Finger Death Punch to perform in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebel souls, for one performance only Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP) is stopping in Green Bay, Wisconsin, right before 2022 comes to an end. According to a release, the American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, is also set to release its ninth studio album, AFTERLIFE, on Friday, Aug. 19.
3 shot at Six Flags amusement park in Illinois
GURNEE, Ill. (WGN) — Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday night. Law enforcement responded about 7:50 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots at the amusement park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 p.m. on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
Railroad crossing repair will shut down part of North Military in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of North Military Avenue near Velp will be shut down from August 15-19 for railroad crossing repair. The closure of North Military will take place between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday and going through 5 p.m. on Friday.
