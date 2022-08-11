ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WVNews

Fed judge hands down 18 1/3-year prison term to Huntington, West Virginia, man for drug crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old Huntington man will be in his 50s by the time he finishes a federal sentence for a West Virginia drug crime. Joseph Ira Patterson III was sentenced Monday to 18 1/3 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, according to the office of Southern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

RCBI offers free manufacturing training as part of DoD initiative

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WVNews

American Baptist Men Disaster Team helps with Jackson County flood recovery

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Ripley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Gobble described the night and days following the flood on Aug. 10, several things stood out to him. “It was a hectic night, filled with helping people, animals and vehicles,” he said. “What constantly impressed me, and...
RIPLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Rite Aid#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ag
WVNews

West Virginia's average gasoline price below $4, AAA reports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 15 cents lower this week at $3.885 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.885.
TRAFFIC
WVNews

Hak assists in marijuana bust

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint filed at the Jackson County Courthouse, on Aug. 7, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Deputies JB Thompson and Roush were watching southbound traffic on Interstate 77. While doing so, they noticed a black SUV speeding as it passed by them.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: Why did the teacher jump into the pool?
RIPLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNews

BOPARC needing Vietnam veteran photos

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC) is looking for veteran photos for an event taking place in September. BOPARC will be hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which...
ALASKA STATE
WVNews

Ravenswood salon offers a variety of services

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The After Effect Hair and Nail Salon is a family partnership. This family isn’t made of blood relatives. It is three women who support and respect each other while becoming close friends. Amy Walker, Mary Chapman and Tab Holt joined forces about a...
RAVENSWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy