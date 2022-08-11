Read full article on original website
West Virginia gets no grant funding from feds to fight drug crime in latest round of HIDTA awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A letter from multiple U.S. senators, including West Virginia's Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, is pressing the head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy — Dr. Rahul Gupta — for more law enforcement funding to address drug trafficking in the Mountain State.
WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
West Virginia University to receive federal funding for mobile wastewater testing lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University is set to receive $930,000 in federal funding to develop and equip a mobile wastewater testing laboratory for use across West Virginia. The mobile lab will help forecast infectious disease outbreaks and detect where drug misuse may be widespread.
COVID report for Aug. 16, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia.
Connecticut man gets 100-month fed prison term for Marion County, West Virginia, gun crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Marion County has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed the sentence on William Joseph Milot for aiding and abetting the false statement in connection with the acquisition of firearms.
Fed judge hands down 18 1/3-year prison term to Huntington, West Virginia, man for drug crime
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 38-year-old Huntington man will be in his 50s by the time he finishes a federal sentence for a West Virginia drug crime. Joseph Ira Patterson III was sentenced Monday to 18 1/3 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue, according to the office of Southern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
RCBI offers free manufacturing training as part of DoD initiative
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who...
No COVID deaths reported Tuesday in West Virginia; 2,754 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No additional COVID deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia. The death toll remains at 7,206.
USDA Rural Development welcomes new community development specialist to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The USDA Rural Development West Virginia office welcomes the addition of Kayleigh Kyle as a community development specialist to the state Rural Development team. Kyle joins USDA Rural Development from the Fairmont Community Development Partnership Inc., where she served as the organization’s executive director...
Hospital cafeteria team ready to serve the public once again
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — A long-awaited day is finally here. The WVU Medicine Jackson General cafeteria is now open to the public. During the pandemic, due to health protocols, the eatery was only open to members of the hospital staff.
American Baptist Men Disaster Team helps with Jackson County flood recovery
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — When Ripley Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Gobble described the night and days following the flood on Aug. 10, several things stood out to him. “It was a hectic night, filled with helping people, animals and vehicles,” he said. “What constantly impressed me, and...
Public asked to select best-looking state police cruiser in America
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the best-looking state police cruiser of them all?. That's the question posed to Americans through the 9th annual American Association of State Troopers' 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
West Virginia's average gasoline price below $4, AAA reports
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 15 cents lower this week at $3.885 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.885.
Happy with an After Effect
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The After Effect Hair and Nail Salon is a family partnership. …
Hak assists in marijuana bust
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — According to a criminal complaint filed at the Jackson County Courthouse, on Aug. 7, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Deputies JB Thompson and Roush were watching southbound traffic on Interstate 77. While doing so, they noticed a black SUV speeding as it passed by them.
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: Why did the teacher jump into the pool?
BOPARC needing Vietnam veteran photos
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC) is looking for veteran photos for an event taking place in September. BOPARC will be hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall.
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which...
Ohio governor and first lady welcome Dolly Parton to celebrate her childhood literacy program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio, where every child under the age of 5 is eligible. The 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon supported...
Ravenswood salon offers a variety of services
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The After Effect Hair and Nail Salon is a family partnership. This family isn’t made of blood relatives. It is three women who support and respect each other while becoming close friends. Amy Walker, Mary Chapman and Tab Holt joined forces about a...
