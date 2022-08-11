ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police looking for man who stole $8,000 in musical equipment from church

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are looking for the suspect in a burglary.

A man took nearly $8,000 in musical equipment from Iglesia Gracia Divina, located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard.

On Aug. 4, at about 12:30 a.m., the man broke into the church, damaging a window.

Police say the man has a distinctive tattoo on the outside of his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-0546 and reference case No. 143603-2022.

