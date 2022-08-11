ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Greg Abbott continues campaign push for school choice

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott continued his campaign push for school choice in Dallas on Thursday, saying a one size fits all approach to education doesn't work when you have kids that aren't the same size.

At The King's Academy, a private school with an enrollment of about 70 students, Abbott met with administrators, parents and teachers to talk about education successes outside of the public school system.

Making the case that parents know the best way for their children to succeed, Abbott said getting behind that would be the best path for state success.

"There are some parents in this state that want a choice that is different, than the government assigned school for their child," he said. "Those parents know better which school is best for their child, than does the government."

While the broad concept of school choice is that state educational funding would follow students, the Governor avoided specifically mentioning vouchers or laying out a plan for how the idea would potentially work.

His opponent in the race for governor, Beto O'Rourke, has been arguing against the idea, believing it would negatively impact public school systems especially in rural communities.

In a written statement the president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, Zeph Capo, was critical of Gov. Abbott floating the idea of moving tax dollars at the same time school districts are starting another year with hundreds of staffing vacancies.

Comments / 111

Sarita9
4d ago

Parents already have a choice in their child's education...public, private or home schooling. However, just because you want to place your child in a Private School, doesn't mean that the Gov't or citizen tax $$ should be paying for it!!

Reply(10)
12
Victor Gonzales
4d ago

money follows the students, that seems like the over crowded districts should be getting plenty of money. yet those are the ones with all the shortages.

Reply(6)
6
JWisenstein
4d ago

A private school that is affiliated with ANY church should never be given education waivers. The church already pays no taxes and should NOT get more tax payers $$$.

Reply(12)
16
