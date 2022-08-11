ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 166

Lynn Bollinger
4d ago

Why are they so frightened about telling the truth? That’s all they have to do. Then they can take Amtrak back to D.C., and Rudy can ride the train right on back to NYC. It isn’t that difficult, Trump Twins. Many travel the tracks every day and many live a lifetime with telling the truth. Saddle up, TT’s, you can do this!

Reply(18)
148
Seen too much
4d ago

Matters not we have the phone calls and text messages. The grand jury was just to give them a chance to make a deal. No show they still get Indicted arrested and IMPRISONED

Reply
92
FDJT screw Republicans
4d ago

but guess what guys it didn't work for Trump and it ain't going to work for you and guess what guys don't do the crime if you don't want to do the time

Reply(1)
78
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Rome, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Carol Lam
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Threat#Georgia State Senate#Georgia Da#Gop#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy