Leake County, MS

kicks96news.com

Domestic Disturbance Involving Weapon, Shoplifting, and More in Leake

8:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in progress at a residence on Gunter Road near Walnut Grove. 8:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a possibly intoxicated person sitting in a running vehicle near the intersection of Cotton Blvd. and North Pearl St.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Stolen Property Reports in Leake News

At 4:45pm, officer assistance was requested to the parking lot of Walmart – Carthage for a reckless driver. At 5:22pm, an officer responded to a call from East Franklin Street about stolen property. At 5:31pm, a BOLO was issued for a missing Hispanic female, 17 years old, with black...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

﻿Jackson police cracking down after recent spike in carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is cracking down after a recent spike in carjackings. Eleven carjackings were reported in the month of July. During the same period one year ago there were only three, according to police. The Criminal Apprehension Team hit the streets for a weeklong...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects wanted for arson, burglary at Jackson Shell gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects involved in a recent arson and burglary at a gas station. Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD. Bond $25,000. FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000. ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO....
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

1 killed when car being pursued by police crashes into motorcycle; man faces charges

FLOWOOD, Miss. — One person was killed Sunday as a result of a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood. Pearl public information officer Greg Flynn said a Pearl police officer tried to make a traffic stop about 6:30 p.m. Sunday on a 2009 Silver Infiniti near the intersection of Bierdeman Road and Highway 80, when the vehicle took off. The officer pursued the sedan driven by Ryan Irwin into Flowood, where police there joined the chase.
FLOWOOD, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 15, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 3:09 AM on August 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 4000 block of Davis Street. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

JPD investigates two cases, one involving two juveniles

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that happened within hours of each other. According to officers, the first shooting happened on West Monument Street just before midnight Saturday. Officers said a man was shot in both of his legs. He was transported to Baptist where he is in stable condition.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala

11:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 near the Williamsville area. 2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and ATMOS responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a residence on Myers Road.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

WLBT

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. The department says officers arrested Wiley Green at 2832 Greenwood Avenue for a homicide that occurred on August 7th in the 2700 block of Terry Road. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs boy

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith, of Bay Springs. MBI officials said Josh is four feet and three inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe he may be accompanied by his mother. They may […]
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WLBT

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle. JPD says the incident occurred in the Industrial Drive area on Thursday. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or online at p3tips.com. Want...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba

12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
kicks96news.com

Another COVID Death Reported in Attala County

It’s not clear when it happened, but the death of another Attala County resident is being blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department says the death was reported last week but it sometimes takes several months for death certificates to be reviewed. Attala County has now had 117 COVID deaths since the pandemic began more than two years ago. In its weekly update posted Monday, the Health Department is reporting 81 new COVID cases in Attala County, 106 in Neshoba County and 43 in Leake County.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

