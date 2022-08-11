ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridarambler.com

De Leon Springs: State park known for pancakes has much more

For a place with so much history and beauty, it’s funny that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park pancakes are the things for which it is best known. But the make-them-yourself pancakes are so popular that Ponce De Leon Springs State Park is known as “pancake park” and the wait for a table at the park’s Old Sugar Mill restaurant can be two or three hours long on summer weekends.
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Edgewater, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Study: Flagler’s Beaches Are Eroding Critically, and Will Cost County Alone $5 to $13 Million a Year to Slow

This is not what residents of Flagler Beach–or Flagler County–want to hear, certainly not after huge and alarming carve-out of sand and dunes north of the pier in the last two weeks: anecdotal speculation to the contrary, much of that sand is not coming back. Not unless documented erosion trends of the last 49 years, or documented acceleration of erosion in the past 10, is to reverse course.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
wfit.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

RepublicanRep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in a...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everglades#Fishing Boats#Boating#Boats Group#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#The Boating Industry
bungalower

LYNX CEO Jim Harrison has passed away

Jim Harrison, the chief executive officer of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 10. Harrison, who formerly served as assistant county administrator during his 30-year career with Orange County, became the CEO of LYNX in April 2019. He will be replaced on an interim basis by LYNX chief administrative officer Tiffany Homler Hawkins, who oversees the planning and communications departments.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
travelawaits.com

Clear Testing New Curb-To-Gate Premium Service At This Popular Airport

Clear has made a business out of getting airport passengers through the TSA screening process quickly. Now in one location, the company is testing a program to get them all the way through the airport from curb to boarding. The company has launched a pilot program called Clear Premium at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy