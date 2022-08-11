No. 6 Los Alamitos 'never goes into a game worried' with Malachi Nelson under center

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Los Alamitos Griffins of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 6 team in our countdown.

HEAD COACH

Ray Fenton

7th season as head coach

44-19-1 record at Los Alamitos

Previously coached at Fountain Valley and Cypress

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 9-2

League record: 5-0 (1st place in Sunset League)

Lost in first round of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 63-38 to St. John Bosco

(All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)

Aug. 19 @ Garces Memorial

Aug. 27 @ American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Sep. 3 vs. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Sep. 9 vs. Servite

Sep. 16 vs. Santa Margarita

Sep. 30 @ Newport Harbor

Oct. 7 @ Corona del Mar

Oct. 13 @ Edison

Oct. 20 vs. Huntington Beach

Oct. 28 vs. Fountain Valley

RETURNING STARTERS

6 on offense

5 on defense

DEPARTED PLAYERS

David Main - OL - Graduated

Adam Tomczyk - DL - Graduated

Cash Koepke - OL - Graduated

Alec Wills - WR - Graduated

Brian Jurado - S - Graduated

Zephania Misa - DL - Graduated

Achilles Campos-Barret - LB - Graduated

Deandre Moore Jr. - 2023 WR - Transferred to St. John Bosco (Louisville commit)

Nygel Osborne - 2023 RB - Transferred to Long Beach Millikan

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

Editor's note: Los Alamitos' associate head coach Bruce Bible spoke with SBLive reporter Connor Morrissette for the player descriptions.

QB Malachi Nelson - Sr. - 6-3, 182

USC commit

2021 stats: Completed 170 of 275 passes (62%) for 2,690 yards, 39 TD's, 8 INT's, rushed for 192 yards, 2 TD's

Coach said: "Malachi is our quarterback and leader. I think quite simply that he's the best at what he does. We never go into a game worried with him at quarterback. The team has the utmost confidence in him and he shows it every day at practice."

WR/CB Makai Lemon - Sr. - 6-0, 180

USC commit

2021 stats: 65 catches for 1,062 yards, 15 TD's, 28 tackles on defense, 4 INT's, 1 kick return TD

Coach said: "Makai is, I feel like, the best player pound for pound in high school football on both sides of the ball. He's the total package at receiver. You can't cover him. At DB, his football IQ is second to none."

RB Damian Henderson - Sr. - 6-3, 185

Colorado State commit

2021 stats (at Long Beach Jordan): 127 carries for 1,023 yards, 9 TD's, 12 catches for 300 yards, 3 TD's, 15 tackles on defense, 2 INT's, 1 forced fumble

Coach said: "Damian is going to give us a different dimension this year. He gives us something we haven't had. We can be more balanced in our attack on offense and take some pressure off of our pass game."

DL T.A. Cunningham - Jr. - 6-6, 265

Offer sheet: Over 50 scholarship offers

2021 stats (at Johns Creek): 66 tackles, 22 for loss, 7 sacks

Coach said: "T.A. gives us size that you don't encounter every day. He also gives us strength up front, which we definitely need."

WR/CB Ethan O'Connor - Sr. - 6-1, 170

Offer sheet: 11 offers including Alabama, UCLA and USC

2021 stats: 18 catches for 298 yards, 5 TD's, 23 tackles on defense, 2 INT's, 1 kick return for TD

Coach said: "Ethan is going to have a breakout year on offense, but he's also one of our top corners as well."

LB Jayven Simbe - Sr. - 6-1, 210

2021 stats (at Servite): 17 tackles, 1 INT

Coach said: "Jayven gives us a veteran presence. He played in big games for Servite last year. He stabilizes our linebacking corps. That group is very good, but we're young. He'll be a leader out there for us."

S Isaiah Dorsey - Sr. - 5-8, 175

2021 stats: 86 tackles, 3 INT's, 1 tackle for loss

Coach said: "Isaiah isn't the biggest guy, but he plays like Bob Sanders."

WR/RB/CB/S Gavin Porch - Sr. - 5-9, 160

2021 stats: 18 catches for 225 yards, 3 TD's, 31 carries for 161 yards, 1 TD, 17 tackles on defense, 1 INT

Coach said: "Gavin is 'Mr. Do Everything.' If you need a running back, slot receiver, corner or safety — he literally can play any position."

DL/FB Sinn Brennan - Sr. - 6-5, 235

Offer sheet: Colorado State, Nevada, San Jose State

2021 stats: 46 tackles, 8 for loss, 2 sacks

Coach said: "Sinn has transformed his body. He's a grown man now. He's athletic, long and big. We feel like we have, if not the best starting defensive line in the state, one of them."

LB Sirr Bible - Soph. 6-0, 200

2021 stats: 2 tackles

Coach said: "Sirr will start at inside linebacker. He's one of our captains."

IMPACT TRANSFERS IN

Kassius Ashtiani - 2023 WR - Mater Dei

Damian Henderson - 2023 RB - Long Beach Jordan

Nehemiah Sagiao - 2023 LB - St. John Bosco

Jayven Simbe - 2023 LB - Servite

T.A. Cunningham - 2024 DL - Johns Creek (Ga.)

REGULAR SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

While the Sunset League has other talented teams, Los Alamitos is in a league of its own and should once again run the table against Newport Harbor, Corona del Mar, Edison, Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley this fall.

The biggest games to pay attention to this season for the Griffins come against American Heritage (Fla.), Basha (Ariz.) and Santa Margarita. Those three teams are all nationally relevant and will provide Los Alamitos' top recruits with the types of matchups they'll see at the college level. Every one of these games will be must see TV.

BEST-CASE SCENARIO

10-0 and a berth in the Division 1 Southern Section playoffs

The Griffins are loaded. An undefeated regular season is definitely on the table.

MOST REALISTIC SCENARIO

9-1/8-2 and a Division 1 playoff berth

After making the Division 1 playoffs last season, the Griffins are virtual locks to return there this year due to bringing back so many talented players from last year's team. Los Alamitos could definitely go undefeated, but there's a good chance the Griffins drop at least one of their games against American Heritage (Fla.), Basha (Ariz.) or Santa Margarita.

COACH SAID

"We expect to be in the final four. We all know what Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are. We expect to get to that final four. We expect to be one of the last four teams standing. Anything short of that wouldn't be deemed a success. That's what we're looking at. We've got some tough games. We're going to test ourselves early and hope that we'll be able to have that long term success later in the season."

— Associate head coach Bruce Bible